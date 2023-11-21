Trade Me's most popular toys for Christmas 2023

Some of the toys Trade Me says will be in hot demand this Christmas.

Kiwi kids will be designing their own Barbie Dream House, spinning miniature pottery and caring for baby guinea pigs this Christmas, according to Trade Me’s top toy picks.

Trade Me’s Millie Silvester said popular Trade Me searches were combined with national and international trends to predict which toys would be topping wish lists this silly season.

Silvester said almost half of the top picks were about encouraging kids to explore their “artsy” side.

“Whether it's designing, building, or moulding, these toys are all about giving kids the chance to add their own touch and show off their individual creativity.”

After making a big splash on the big screen, perennial favourite Barbie was more popular than ever, with a 51% annual increase in pre-Christmas searches this year.

Barbie’s Dream House was an integral part of the movie, and kids could now bring their own dream home to life with a two-storey DIY kit.

For crafty “tweens”, a miniature pottery studio was set to be number one on wish lists, Silvster said.

“Inspired by a viral TikTok trend, this kit offers a mess-free way for kids to try to create ten different ceramic pieces using quick-dry clay and with their own spinning wheel.”

Animal care was another common theme and there were a range of toys on the list for pet-obsessed tamariki.

"Last year's favourite, the Little Live Pets Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts, was a hit, but this year, the range has been taken up a notch with the 'Mama Surprise' toy,” Silvester said.

“After giving proper care to mama guinea pig, she reveals three baby guinea pigs – turning one toy into four.”

Budding bakers would also be able to create their own plush toy with the Cookeez Oven.

“Using dough and ‘magic’ ingredients, kids can make their own soft animal by baking the dough in the oven. After 90 seconds, the dough has transformed into a furry friend, and it even comes out smelling like fresh baked goods.”

Nostalgia for the 90s had helped reboot some older toys like the Tamagotchi. First released more than 25 years ago, the virtual pets had recently made a comeback, Silvester said.

Rounding out the list were some festive favourites which made for great stocking fillers and secret Santa presents.

They included the Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper and Twister Air, a new spin on the classic body-bending, colour-matching game.

