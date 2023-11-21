Mercury opens Kaiwera Downs wind farm near Gore

Gore mayor Ben Bell and Mercury chairperson Prue Flacks cut the ribbon to officially open stage one of the Kaiwera Downs wind farm.

Mercury has opened stage one of its Kaiwera Downs wind farm, just over a year after it began work on the project overlooking Gore.

The energy company, which generates renewable electricity and is one of the country’s largest electricity retailers, is also “actively considering” stage two of the project, which is near the final investment decision and would add more than 40 turbines to the project.

The wind farm was officially opened on Monday by Gore mayor Ben Bell and Mercury chairperson Prue Flacks​. The opening was attended by community members, landowners and delivery partners.

The 10-turbine, 43-megawatt wind farm will have annualised generation of 147 gigawatt-hours per year, adding enough renewable energy to power more than 20,000 households or 66,000 electric vehicles.

Construction of the project, which began in October 2022, has been completed under budget and to schedule.

Mercury general manager portfolio Phil Gibson said the wind farm was part of Mercury’s premium renewable growth pipeline.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Kaiwera Downs wind farm project southeast of Gore.

“This milestone marks the completion of a great project in terms of safety, time, cost and quality … We appreciate the excellent planning, safety management, skilled workforce and team culture that made this possible,” he said.

“We’re committed to continue working hard to bring more renewables online to power our communities.

“The delivery of this project is a testament to the hard mahi of our people and delivery partners Vestas, Higgins, ElectroNet and PowerNet, and their contractors.

“The Gore District Council and community, Transpower and the landowners have also been incredibly supportive and accommodating during the development and construction.”