Search begins to find the best places to work in Aotearoa

Are you New Zealand’s best place to work? A groundbreaking programme was launched on Tuesday to support Aotearoa being the best place in the world to work.

The Employers and Manufacturer Association (EMA) began the Best Places to Work programme to recognise and celebrate Kiwi businesses that are delivering extraordinary employee experiences along with inspiring them to deliver a positive working environment.

Stuff.co.nz and Caffeine are joint media partners for the programme.

Co-founder and CEO of the programme Julie Gill said it’s built on three planks: an employee-led survey, an awards ceremony and a masterclass workshop series.

All three are designed to work together to ‘celebrate success’ and ‘inspire change’.

“Employee engagement is the foundation of business success. Businesses with better-motivated employees can more effectively engage with their customers and will be more productive and profitable,” she said.

Being part of the programme can help attract and retain “the best talent” which then makes it a “powerful recruitment tool”.

EMA chief executive Brett O’Riley said they are delighted to be the foundation sponsor and partner with Best Places to Work.

Supplied/Supplied On Tuesday evening at the EMA’s head office in Auckland they launched the Best Places to Work programme.

“We know that an engaged workforce is a more productive workforce. Not only can it improve your customer service and reduce your costs, but it also encourages innovation and lowers staff turnover.”

He said the programme provides a “fantastic opportunity” to recognise the interesting things that companies are doing in New Zealand along with other businesses learning and inspiring each other.

The Best Places to Work programme begins with an employee-led survey. This provides organisations with an in-depth analysis of the quality of their employee experience.

“Not only does the survey help organisations measure their employee engagement, but it also allows them to benchmark themselves against their peers, highlighting areas where they could further improve their employee satisfaction,” Gill said.

The survey was designed in collaboration with Supporting Partner Humankind, the largest HR and EX design agency in Aotearoa.

Results of the survey then go towards identifying New Zealand’s best-performing workplaces which will be recognised with awards.

Supplied/Supplied Co-founder and CEO of the programme Julie Gil spoke at the launch on Tuesday.

Categories for the awards include, wellness, diversity and inclusion, innovation, tools and tech, and work/life balance.

The masterclass workshop series then begins in March 2024 and brings together industry experts, leaders and award winners who share a passion for employee engagement.

Gill said the series is for “businesses of all sizes” and will be held in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

“Our goal is to see New Zealand recognised as the world’s greatest workplace.

“We want to help ensure New Zealand is truly a home for world-class talent, to help fulfil the potential of our organisations and the people who work within them.”

Georgie Levitt, B2B & Sponsorship Marketing Lead at Nib, said: "Nib is proud to be a sponsor of the Best Places to Work programme and to celebrate the companies that are prioritising the health and wellbeing of their employees”

Organisations can sign up for the survey here.