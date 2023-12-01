Buying a gift card this Christmas? Here's why you should read the fine print

Consumer NZ says gift cards can be more of a gift to retailers than anyone else. (File photo)

Consumers are being warned to check the fine print before buying gift cards this Christmas as some could be “more of a gift to retailers” than anyone else.

Consumer NZ estimated New Zealanders threw away $10 million in unused gift card credit each year while retailers continued to benefit from what the watchdog said were unfair expiry dates.

Consumer NZ head of research and advocacy Gemma Rasmussen said some gift cards and vouchers had very short windows for redemption.

“Based on the complaints we’ve received over the years, gift cards seem to act more like a gift to retailers than to ourselves or others,” she said.

When a shopper bought a gift card, the retailer received payment in advance and the prospect of further sales when the card was used. They would also keep any remaining money when the card expired, which happened in a quarter of cases.

“One in four gift cardholders end up stuck with a card they can't use because either the card has expired or the retailer’s gone bust. And more than half of cardholders unable to redeem their voucher still had more than $20 unspent,” Rasmussen said.

Gift cards could also be difficult to use, with half of people surveyed by Consumer NZ reporting problems including trouble checking their balance and being able to use their card only at limited stores.

“We don’t think it's fair that retailers can pocket your money without providing something in return. We have been calling for gift cards to be valid for a minimum of five years, which aligns with what shoppers in the US are entitled to,” Rasmussen said.

“Unless the retailer offers a fair redemption period, we recommend gifting cash. Not only is it nostalgic, there are no strings attached.”

Consumer NZ encouraged shoppers considering giving gift vouchers this year to buy from the retailers on its “nice” list, which offered a five-year redemption period or had dropped expiry dates altogether.

Gift Cards: The Nice List

Gift cards with no expiry date

Apple Store

Baby Factory

Barkers

Bunnings

Countdown

EB Games

Farro Fresh

Foot Locker

Glassons

Hallensteins

JB Hi-Fi

Kathmandu

Macpac

Noel Leeming

Gift cards with a five-year expiry period

Babycity

Hannahs

Hunting and fishing

Number One Shoes

Shoe Clinic

Gift cards: The Naughty List

Cift cards with a one-year expiry period