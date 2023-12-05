'We’re out of our lane' as world economy shifts, says Bagrie

Economist Cameron Bagrie says the new coalition government needs to bring the country together if it hopes to inspire economic growth.

Shifts in the international economic climate present challenges as well as opportunities for regional New Zealand, independent economist Cameron Bagrie says.

He’s very clear that all signs point towards change being on the way.

“We need to get our head out of the sand and look at the world through a completely different lens than we have for the past 20 to 30 years.”

Bagrie, the managing director of research consultancy Bagrie Economics and a former chief economist of ANZ, gave business leaders a rundown on the “state of the nation” at a webinar on Thursday hosted by Malloch McClean​, a South Island accountancy firm with offices in Invercargill, Gore, Nelson and Richmond.

During a follow-up interview on Monday, he said social and economic indicators suggested New Zealand had been “living beyond our means”, listing factors such as government spending, crime, education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“We’re a nation of potholes … All of those [factors] indicate that we’re out of our lane.”

One of the ways the world was changing was a pull away from globalisation towards national economic security, including the issue of food security.

As a trading nation, New Zealand risked losing access to markets that were looking inward, but as a major food producer, the country still had products the world needed, he said.

Earlier this year, a strategic foreign policy assessment by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade identified megatrends in international affairs, including what it said was a shift “from rules to power”.

The report, titled Navigating a shifting world, predicted power plays between nations would have a bigger role in shaping international affairs, while efficiency would be replaced by resilience as countries looked to safeguard themselves against future events.

While this would present opportunities for New Zealand, the immediate future would be challenging, the report authors said.

“New Zealand will have to navigate a period of low (or even negative) global growth and difficult transitions for some of its exporters and importers.”

There was already evidence of this: data from the Meat Industry Association showed sheep and meat exports were down 31% year on year in September, driven by the economic slowdown in China.

Energy was also a vulnerability, Bagrie said. He has previously pointed out that after Cyclone Gabrielle, almost 4000 kilometres of electricity lines were at risk.

He believed the new coalition government’s biggest economic priority should be bringing the country together, saying discord was not only socially corrosive but also created economic risk.

For example, political polarisation in the United States had led the risk assessment agency Moody’s to lower that country’s credit rating outlook from “stable” to “negative” in November​.

“Division makes it very hard to instigate a reset,” he said.