Gold kiwifruit licences could raise capital values for Tasman growers

Growers of gold kiwifruit in Tasman are in for a potential rates hike next year as a result of a Court of Appeal decision allowing licence costs to be included in rating valuations. (File photo)

Preliminary capital values of Tasman’s horticultural properties look set to soar up to 50% next year, fuelled in part by a Court of Appeal decision allowing gold kiwifruit licences to be included in the District Valuation Roll.

“The value level there is predominantly driven by the land, and the G3 licences for the kiwifruit, if it’s kiwifruit,” Quotable Value South Island operations manager Kris Rodgers told the operations committee of the Tasman District Council on Thursday.

In July, the Court of Appeal agreed the value of gold kiwifruit licences could be included in property values in Gisborne, after a long-running battle between growers and the Gisborne District Council.

Licence costs from Zespri Group Ltd for the higher priced G3 gold kiwifruit can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars per hectare.

Supplied The Tasman District Council's valuers, Quotable Value, presented high level property revaluation trends to the operations committee on Thursday, showing sharp increases across various catergories.

Quotable Value, the council’s valuers, indicated preliminary capital value increases of 30-35% for dairying, 45-50% for horticultural properties on the Waimea Plains, 20-30% for pastoral, and 25-30% for forestry.

For residential properties, the capital value increases were given as 15-25% for Waimea, 10-18% for Motueka, 5-12% for Richmond, and 22-30% for Golden Bay.

Usually carried out on New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period, rating valuations reflect the likely selling price of a property at the effective revaluation date – September 1, 2023 – and do not include chattels.

Supplied The Tasman District Council's valuers, Quotable Value, presented high level property revaluation trends to the operations committee on Thursday. This table shows residential increases.

Councillor Barry Dowler said as a Motueka ward councillor being “in the middle of horticulture”, he had some concerns around these figures.

He said he knew of parents who had bought G3 licences from the government, had since retired, but still owned the G3 licence.

“Normally, the sons would have bought the orchard in these situations, but things are getting harder.

“I know of one instance where there have been three G3 licences sold off the property and gold has been converted into green because they just couldn’t afford to buy it.”

Supplied The Tasman District Council's valuers, Quotable Value, presented high level property revaluation trends to the operations committee on Thursday.

Dowler was also concerned about apple orchards close to him, who exported to six countries but had been told by three countries that they needed to upgrade their grader at a cost of $2 million.

“You’re valuing me on the land, but I still think the operation has to be taken into consideration, because it ain’t getting any easier, that’s for sure.”

Rodgers said they sent out rural surveys to horticultural properties to give them the opportunity to detail that information, so they could look at them on a case by case basis.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff The Fields is a residential development off Lower Queen St, Richmond.

Also discussed in the presentation was the “oversupply” of hops, and of residential housing in Lower Queen St in Richmond.

Quotable Value Nelson Marlborough manager Craig Russell said the Lower Queen St development had “fed through” to the Richmond housing market, which had proposed increases that were “probably below the Tasman average as a whole”, which came down to an “oversupply in that location”.

But while ratings values are on the rise since their last assessment in 2020, group manager finance Mike Drummond said that just because property values had increased, that wouldn’t mean council would have a “windfall” collection of rates.

The impact of revaluation would vary between different properties, he said.

“Typically, I’d explain that as if your property went up the same as average, you’re probably not going to see a change in those rates,” Drummond said.

“If it went up more than average, they’re likely to go up, if it went up less than average, they are likely to go down.”

He also stressed that what was presented was preliminary, and that there was still a lot of work to be done around revaluations and their impact, which were “poorly understood by the public”.