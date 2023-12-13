Grocery Commissioner challenges supermarkets to offer 'meaningful savings' this Christmas

Supermarkets are being challenged to offer shoppers real savings this Christmas. (File photo)

Supermarkets are being challenged to offer “meaningful savings” for shoppers this holiday season, to help address cost-of-living pressures.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden said with large increases in food prices over the last two years, the major players in the $25 billion supermarket sector had a real opportunity to “bring some Christmas cheer” to consumers by offering genuine and meaningful savings – particularly as those companies would benefit from increased spending at this time of year.

New Zealand’s grocery landscape is dominated by Foodstuffs, which owns the Pak’nSave, New World and Four Square brands, and Woolworths NZ, which operates Countdown supermarkets.

Van Heerden said he was encouraged by some of the pricing commitments being promoted in the sector for the Christmas and holiday period, but wanted to see those backed up with “genuinely good prices”, particularly at times when demand would be highest.

“We know this has been a particularly challenging year for consumers with cost-of-living pressures, so I’m asking supermarkets to implement everyday low pricing [EDLP] throughout the holiday season rather than the practice of frequently moving prices up and down,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans. Video first published November 12 2022.

Van Heerden also urged supermarkets to ensure that advertised specials and promotions were accurate and complied with the Fair Trading Act.

“All pricing and promotions should be clear, accurate and unambiguous so that consumers can make a well-informed decision.

“As one of the largest sectors in New Zealand, supermarkets should lead the way with accurate pricing and value for money. This is a sector that touches every consumer in New Zealand, so it’s important they get this right.”

Supplied Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden says supermarkets will benefit from increased spending as Christmas approaches and should be offering shoppers “genuinely good prices.” (File photo)

In October, van Heerden announced clear and accurate pricing would be one of his priorities. Supermarkets were the most complained-about-sector to the commission and pricing issues were a common reason for complaint, he said.

The commission was exploring options to get to the bottom of pricing issues, but also called on supermarkets to get the right processes in place.

Unit pricing regulations came into effect on August 31, requiring certain grocery retailers to display the unit price for goods clearly and legibly.

The regulations were designed to help consumers make informed decisions about grocery prices, especially where products are sold in different sized packaging and by different brands.

Physical stores must comply by August 31, 2024, but van Heerden encouraged major grocery retailers to start taking steps towards implementing the changes before that deadline.

Under the Grocery Industry Competition Act, which came into effect in July 2023, the Commerce Commission has powers to monitor and regulate the grocery sector.

The Grocery Commissioner oversees the Grocery Supply Code, which seeks to address the imbalance in power between retailers and suppliers.