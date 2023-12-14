Woman who never started work for new employer still entitled to paid parental leave, ERA says

The Employment Relations Authority said the time the woman was willing, ready and able to work should count towards her eligibility for paid parental leave. (File photo)

A woman who never actually started work with her new employer is still entitled to paid parental leave, the Employment Relations Authority has ruled.

Shannen Rogers went to the authority after the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) declined her application for parental leave payments (PLP) earlier this year.

MBIE said Rogers did not meet employment requirements as she had worked 25 of the 52 weeks before her baby was born in October.

Under the Parental Leave and Employment Protection Act, an employee qualifies for PLP if they have been employed for an average of 10 hours per week in 26 of the 52 weeks before the baby’s due date.

Rogers argued MBIE’s calculation was wrong as she had an employment contract with another company during February and March this year.

However, her start was deferred multiple times due to the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle, and she was eventually told the role she had been offered was no longer available.

MBIE said because Rogers did not actually start work, her employment with that company didn’t count.

But in a recently released decision, the ERA said there was an employment relationship between Rogers and the company, whether she did any work or not.

“I consider that it is appropriate to take the period of time that Ms Rogers was ready, willing and able to perform work for the company into account in determining her eligibility for a PLP,” authority member Shane Kinley said.

“The evidence before me shows that if this period of time is included, then Ms Rogers meets the requirement to have been employed for an average of 10 hours per week in 26 of the 52 weeks immediately preceding her estimated date of delivery.”

Kinley said Rogers was entitled to PLP and the ministry should, within 14 days, arrange payment or submit further evidence if it considered her not entitled under a different section of the act.

Paid parental leave is paid at a rate that matches someone’s ordinary pay up to a maximum rate, currently $712.17 per week before tax.