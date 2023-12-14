GDP: Economic activity falls 0.3% in September quarter

Stats NZ says a 0.3% fall in GDP in the September quarter was driven by a slowdown in manufacturing. (File photo)

New Zealand’s economy shrank in the September quarter, driven by a slowdown in manufacturing, according to figures from Stats NZ.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the three months to September 30, data released on Thursday showed.

The decline followed a 0.5% increase in the previous quarter.

Stats NZ national accounts industry and production senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said all goods producing industries were down in the September quarter, led by a fall in manufacturing.

That decline was driven by petroleum, chemical, plastic, and rubber manufacturing, and food and beverage manufacturing.

“The transport, postal, and warehousing industries also fell, and this was primarily due to a decline in freight logistics, with fewer goods being exported in the quarter,” Ratnayake said.

Economists had made mixed predictions about Thursday’s figures, with some slightly negative and others slightly positive.

The Reserve Bank and ANZ both forecast an increase of 0.3%, while ASB predicted a 0.2% rise. However, Bank of New Zealand expected zero growth and Westpac forecast a 0.1% decline.

Despite the overall fall in GDP, eight of the 11 service industries grew in the September quarter. The strongest rises were seen in healthcare and social assistance, and rental, hiring, and real estate services.

The expenditure measure of GDP fell 0.7% in the September 2023 quarter.

Household spending was down 0.6%, led by durable goods. This was driven by reduced spending on motor vehicles, after higher spending in the June 2023 quarter.

That was likely connected to changes in fees and rebates applied to motor vehicles, which were introduced on July 1.

Transport equipment investment saw a similar fall, contributing to a decline in investment spending.

Exports also declined in the September quarter, with lower volumes of goods including food, fuel and agriculture, fishing, and forestry products. This was partly offset by a rise in exports of services such as travel services.