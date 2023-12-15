More homeowners come forward over unfulfilling insulation work

A contractor was meant to drill holes for insulation to be blown into a wall space, but a camera suggests he didn’t. That was confirmed by a thermal imaging camera.

More homeowners have come forward with concerns over insulation work after a video emerged of a contactor failing to fill a wall with insulation.

That video showed a Cosy Wall contractor drilling a hole through a wall, but rather than putting insulation inside, he simply filled the hole back up again.

The Dunedin owner of the property was stunned to see the footage, with a thermal imaging camera confirming large parts of the home’s walls had no insulation, despite paying $4735 for the work.

The product came with a 50-year guarantee, while the work was guaranteed for a decade.

Both parties have now agreed that an independent person would be appointed to assess the work, with the cost of that yet to be determined.

He had also talked to the Dunedin City Council about obtaining any consents lodged for the work.

That original story led to some former clients of Cosy Wall contacting Stuff, concerned about work on their property.

That included a Dunedin property owner who paid $4000 upfront for a job, and was relieved when the contractor finally turned up months later.

That same contractor completed work at his house and “left part of our walls uninsulated”.

He used a plug-in device on his iPhone to assess his work, then waved it around, before declaring the work was up to standard.

However, the homeowner, who had experience with thermal cameras, doubted the veracity of what he was showing him.

The property owner decided to use Cosy Wall because they had a consent exemption, because it was “too much of a hassle and too expensive to insulate your external walls”.

Supplied Thermal imagery shows the lack of wall insulation in a Dunedin home.

Meanwhile, an Auckland property owner had insulation installed into the walls at her home, but when she recently replaced Gib boards in a room, found the wall cavity was only half full “not packed in there to capacity, like they say”.

She also noted that the installer put so much filler on the holes it was “an absolute nightmare to sand back”.

Her home was never audited.

Another property owner, this time in the Waikato area, said their home was insulated – including the walls – before they bought it. Like in the previous case, a recent renovation found insulation in the wall cavities was about two thirds full.

It was understood that in Cosy Wall’s case, it audits around 5% of its installations, and that is largely in the North Island.

The company bills itself as “the leading experts in retrofitting dry fibre wall insulation in New Zealand”, but some in the building sector questioned the practice.

That was particularly the case for a brick cavity system, a building inspector, who declined to be named, said.

That was because that cavity behind the bricks enabled water to drain away, but if “you fill the cavity with insulation then this cladding system no longer complies, and the water can bridge the gap to then sit on the framing and rot the framing”.

A spokesperson for the Building Research Association of New Zealand (Branz) said it was estimated that over 600,000 houses lacked wall insulation.

Retrofitting wall insulation in these houses was essential to provide warmer, drier and healthier environments for all New Zealanders, to reduce energy use and to help the country reach its net-zero carbon goal by 2050.

Loose-fill insulation was one possibility for retrofitting these houses, and it was important that any insulation solution did not cause damage by water ingress.

Their research showed that both bonded and loose-fill insulations could be installed behind an existing or retrofitted underlay and not lead to water transfer, a spokesperson said.

Most of that research had been carried out on weatherboard homes, for brick veneer homes, Branz recommended the application of a waterproof coating to prevent/reduce water transfer through the cladding.

Earlier this week, Wade Maurice, Safe-R Insulation general manager, told Stuff, “No two retrofit insulation jobs are the same and complications occur just like in any other industry”.

“Our focus is always to ensure the client is satisfied, and the system is delivered as intended. Corrective action will be undertaken if required.”