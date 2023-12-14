Jail for man who used forged licence, 24 identities to claim wage subsidy

Casey John Burtt Smith was sentenced to more than two years in jail for misusing the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

A man who used a doctored driver’s licence and 24 different identities to claim the Covid-19 wage subsidy has been jailed for more than two years.

Casey John Burtt Smith, 29, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on December 4 after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of using forged documents and three charges of dishonestly taking or using documents.

The prosecution by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) was part of an ongoing programme to make sure those who received the wage subsidy were entitled to it.

So far, 39 people have appeared in court for wage subsidy misuse.

Smith, of Long Bay in Auckland, made a total of 43 applications for wage subsidy and leave support scheme payments between April 2020 and April 2022. Five of these, worth a total of $26,946.80, were successful.

The Ministry of Social Development continues its investigation into those who ripped off the scheme, which was pushed out to support businesses when Covid hit.

Three of the applications were in his own name and two used other people’s identities. The latter payments were made to bank accounts Smith set up using a driver’s licence that had been stolen along with a wallet in early 2020. Smith doctored the licence to include his own photo.

Smith also used his own and other identities when making the other 38 unsuccessful applications for wage subsidy or leave support payments. These would have been worth $207,515.20 if approved.

Judge Mina Wharepouri said at Smith's sentencing that the premeditation, planning, high breach of trust, and the sum of funds obtained and applied for were all aggravating factors in his offending.

He sentenced Smith to 27 months and 2 weeks’ imprisonment, and ordered him to pay $2000 reparation to be distributed to his victims for the emotional harm caused.

The wage subsidy scheme provided rapid payments to businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions. The aim was to help prevent job losses and business closures, with employers trusted to pass payments on to staff in wages.

About $18.8 billion was delivered in 2020 and 2021 for wages for more than 1.8 million jobs, according to MSD.

Overall, 47% of New Zealand jobs, excluding sole traders, were covered by at least one of the 2021 wage subsidies.