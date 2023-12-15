Employers back in the power seat as job listings fall 28%

Hirers have more choice as competition for jobs ramps up.

Employers are back in the power seat as job listings decline and applications rebound.

Data from employment marketplace Seek NZ shows the number of jobs advertised in October was down 28% on the same month last year and 4% lower than in September.

Meanwhile, applications per job rose 4% month-on-month. That rebound, after a drop in September, went against the idea that interest from jobseekers was levelling out, Seek NZ country manager, Rob Clark, said.

“Application levels are again close to a record high, which demonstrates the desire for many workers to make a move ahead of Christmas.

“For hirers, particularly in industries where worker demand remains high, such as community services and development, and hospitality and tourism, this should mean greater choice and a better chance at filling critical roles before the end of the year.”

The industries that drove the overall decline in job ads in October were manufacturing, transport and logistics (down 7%), administration and office support (down 8%), and trades and services (down 6%).

However, not all industries saw a decline. Ads for jobs in real estate and property were up 23% month-on-month, led by increased opportunities for body corporate and facilities managers.

The education and training sector also saw an increase in advertised vacancies (up 11%) with demand for teacher aides and special needs teachers up 49% month-on-month.

Tertiary teachers were also in demand, with job listings up 35%.

Taranaki was the only region to record growth in job ads in October, with listings up 7%.

Auckland (-4%), Wellington (-6%) and Canterbury (-6%) were the biggest contributors to the drop in ad volumes.

Since a boom at the start of 2022, most regions have recorded a declining trend in job ad numbers. Auckland and Wellington have seen the biggest falls, down 33% and 30% respectively year-on-year.