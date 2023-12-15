Former Government's $15b infrastructure spend-up rushed, ill-informed - Auditor-General

Auditor-General John Ryan says both the New Zealand Upgrade and Shovel-Ready programmes were developed “at speed.” (File photo)

The former government’s $15 billion spend-up on infrastructure was rushed and ill-informed, and more should have been done to ensure the programmes delivered value for money, Auditor-General John Ryan says.

The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade (NZUP) and $3 billion Shovel-Ready Programme (SRP) were announced in 2020 and touted as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in New Zealand” by then-prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

The NZUP included upgrades to schools, hospitals and infrastructure needed to combat climate change. The SRP was meant to kick-start the economy with an infrastructure boom as the country recovered from Covid-19.

But both programmes ran into trouble, with many of the “shovel-ready” projects struggling to get off the ground by Labour’s self-imposed six-month deadline, and significant cost increases scuppering some of the NZUP’s flagship projects.

In a recently released report, Ryan was critical of decision-making processes around the programmes, both of which were developed “at speed” and with ministers feeling pressured to act quickly due to economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“The process to identify projects and announce funding for NZUP projects took only a few months. Setting up the application process for the SRP took only weeks,” he said.

“It concerns me that significant decisions on the spending of public money continue to occur without appropriate processes for ensuring value for money and transparency.

“I think that Parliament and the public have a right to expect more for spending of this scale.”

Ryan said ministers were warned “at several points” by officials that some of the projects may not be completed on time and on budget, or deliver value for money.

However, it was unclear how ministers assessed or managed those risks when approving projects, and some had been realised during project delivery.

Ryan was also critical of the level of planning, with ministers making decisions to move forward with some NZUP projects, even though full business cases were not always available or up to date.

“In some circumstances, decisions need to be made quickly, and processes might need to be adapted. However, careful consideration is needed to ensure that trade-offs between good process and speed are proportionate to the scale and significance of investment and its risk,” he said.

“In my view, the scale and stated significance of these investments, the limited information available to ministers, and the multi-generational impact of the investments warranted considerably more rigour before the NZUP announcements were made.”

Supplied Auditor-General John Ryan says ministers were warned “at several points” that some projects may not deliver value for money. (File photo)

Although the SRP was a largely well-run process with good reporting on the programme’s delivery, it was let down by the absence of clear records and a rationale of how and why some decisions were made by ministers, Ryan said.

A lack of transparency and documentation about how significant decisions were made could create the perception that processes lacked integrity.

“In a country that prides itself on the integrity of its public sector, this is something we should all be concerned about.”

Ryan recommended Treasury provide regular public reporting on the performance of “all significant investments that have had or that require Cabinet-level consideration” and get feedback from other agencies about how useful they found its new guidance on expediting decision-making.