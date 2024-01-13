Are you paying 'lazy tax' on financial products and household bills?

“Lazy tax” is the price paid for not shopping around, negotiating and upgrading to the best deal.

Many New Zealanders are paying more than they need to for financial products and regular household bills because they can’t be bothered switching providers.

In fact, a 2021 survey by financial research and comparison site Finder found almost 90% of Kiwis were paying “lazy tax” on everything from electricity and gas to home loans and mobile phone plans.

Income protection insurance, car loans, and personal loans were the products most likely to come with a lazy tax, while Kiwis were least likely to stay on a mobile phone plan they didn’t think was good value.

The good news is it’s never been easier to a) find the best deal and b) make the switch. You don’t even have to get off the couch.

Here’s how to wipe “lazy tax” from your bills this year:

Take stock

You can’t know whether you’re getting a good deal if you don’t know what you’re paying. If it’s been a while since you assessed your spending habits, have a look at regular payments. While you might find you’re paying less than you thought (yay!) you could also be in for a rude shock if you haven’t been keeping an eye on things.

Banks and utilities companies can both be guilty of enticing new customers with hot deals then ditching them a year or so later. If you haven’t kept a close eye on your emails or regular post, you may have missed a price hike.

Make a note of what you’re forking out for each bill so you can…

… compare what’s on offer

There are oodles of insurance, utility and financial services providers out there and the thought of comparing them all can be daunting.

But fear not. Websites like NZ Compare (broadband, power, mobile), Powerswitch (power and gas), MoneyHub (mobile plans, life and car insurance, vehicle finance) and Sorted (everyday money, KiwiSaver, debt and saving) are packed with information and tools to help you find the best deal.

Some comparison sites will even set the switch up for you, arranging the move from one company to another. If not, you can always…

… just ask for a better deal

Sometimes, all you have to do is call your supplier or provider and ask for a better price. Chances are whoever answers your call is pretty used to customers asking for a better deal and primed to come to the party – businesses want to retain customers, after all.

In the unlikely event that they say no, keep shopping. Even if there isn’t a lower advertised price already out there, calling another provider and asking them to beat your current rate is a pretty safe bet in a competitive market.