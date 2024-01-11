Streaming service Neon rolls out ads, higher prices

Neon is raising prices and introducing advertising to some plans. (File photo)

It’s a not-so-happy new year for users of streaming platform Neon, with prices rising and advertising being introduced to some plans from Thursday.

In December, Sky Television announced it would increase prices and introduce advertising to its Neon platform from January 11.

But as the rollout date approached, users took to social media to criticise the move.

“Putting your prices up and introducing ads? How greedy can you get?” one person commented on Facebook this week.

”Not looking forward to watching with ads,” another person wrote, to which a third subscriber wrote, “That’s why I’m leaving.”

From Thursday, Neon’s standard monthly plan will cost $2 more at $19.99 per month and the annual price will rise from $179.99 to $199.99.

Subscribers to the $12.99 basic plan will also be shown ads before TV shows and movies, as well as when paused. Customers will see “a few minutes” of ads for every hour of content, Sky TV said in an email to customers.

Ads will be shown on the more expensive standard plan only when paused and advertising will not be shown on kids’ content.

Sky TV said it needed to introduce advertising to the Neon service to keep bringing in new shows and investing in quality content.

Neon is home to popular shows including Game of Thrones, Succession and Big Little Lies.