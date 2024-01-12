Former cabinet minister Kris Faafoi to head Insurance Council

Kris Faafoi delivers his valedictory speech in the House of Representatives in June, 2022

Former cabinet minister Kris Faafoi has been appointed as the new chief executive of Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ).

Faafoi left Parliament at the end of June, 2022 after 17 years. He worked in Parliament first as a political reporter, before moving to become chief press secretary for then Opposition leader Phil Goff.

Under Jacinda Ardern’s government, he served as minister of justice, immigration, broadcasting, emergency management, commerce and consumer affairs.

Announcing the appointment on Friday, ICNZ president Amanda Whiting, who is also ceo of IAG New Zealand, said Faafoi would “bring strong relationship building capability, global knowledge and an approach that will support the industry to build on its already strong reputation”.

Most recently he had been running his own consulting business.

Faafoi said it had been a challenging 12 months for insurers.

“I’m looking forward to leading the industry through the next period, focusing on influencing for a sustainable industry, and, more importantly, ensuring that New Zealanders can continue to protect the things they love when disaster strikes,” he said.

Faafoi will take over from current chief executive Tim Grafton after he steps down on April 7.