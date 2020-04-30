New water-bottling operation proposed in Hawke's Bay

Water bottling is a contentious issue in Hawke's Bay and led to a change in approach in 2016.

A proposal by a Hawke's Bay fruit juice company wanting to produce bottled water has prompted a review of the region's strict rules around the contentious activity.

In 2016, following widespread concern about water bottling, Hawke's Bay Regional Council introduced a policy requiring all resource consent applications for water bottling to be publicly notified, meaning any person could have their say and applications could go to a hearing.

There have been no applications since 2016. But a recent "presentation" to the council this month by Apollo Foods requested the council reconsider its position when a water take consent already exists and the user only wants to alter the permitted use of water to include water bottling.

A staff paper that went before councillors on Wednesday said there was an opportunity to reconsider the council's approach.

Apollo Foods produces fruit juice and other "high value beverage products" including milk drinks in partnership with Fonterra, from its plant at Whakatu, Hastings.

The company told the council it needed to provide bottle drinking water in order to fully compete with rivals. It has consent to draw 401,700 cubic metres of water from the Heretaunga aquifer each year until 2037. It wants its consent altered to allow it to use up to 20 per cent of that for water bottling.

The paper noted that water bottling remained a contentious issue, but that many of the concerns people had, such as foreign ownership and the use of plastic bottles, did not relate to the taking of water at this particular site.

The paper said the current approach of requiring notification "may frustrate local initiatives" seeking to produce bottled water in order to compete with larger multinationals. The approach could be viewed as predetermination and open to judicial review, it said.

The paper raised several options for consideration. These included keeping the status quo, altering the approach to allow notification to occur on a "case by case" basis determined by councillors or commissioners, initiate a plan change requiring notification of all water bottling activities, or reverting to the pre-2016 approach, when staff would decide whether an application had to be notified on a case by case basis.

The councillors said they wanted more information and would consult with the Regional Planning Committee prior to making a decision.

Resource consents for water bottling in Hawke's Bay

Company, Maximum take (cubic metres), Consent duration

* Sleeping Giant Holdings Limited; 1.1million per year; 2013-2027

* One Pure International Group Limited; 405,600 per year; 2015-2027

* Parkers Beverage Company Limited; 140,000 per year; 2015-2025

* New Zealand Miracle Water Limited; 670,000 per year; 2015-2023

* Elwood Road Holdings Limited; 80,000 per year; 2015-2023

* Napier Water Ltd (aka Jess and Tae's Water Limited); 786,240 per year; 2016-2027

* Waimea Orchard Limited; 4000 per week; 2007-2027

* Gunn A F; 6500 per week; 2009-2024

* Clark M J and F A; 1751 per week; 2015-2023