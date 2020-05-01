Spending slumps - but not everyone hit equally

Beauty salon owner Jodhi Wharfe says the past few weeks have been nerve-wracking. Forced to close the doors of Gold Beauty Bar as the country went into level four, she’s been facing an uncertain future.

“We’ve had quite a lot of growth in the last six months and all the gains we’ve made have been used up now.”

She has had to put her personal mortgage repayments on hold but gave up on her application for a Government-backed loan.

Staff are back to work in a limited capacity now, setting up the salon for when they are able to welcome customers again. There had been time for training during the weeks away, Wharfe said.

But she said there would be more challenges ahead, even when business could recommence properly.

“We’ve got confidence in ourselves because we know we are doing everything the right way but there’s the perception of clients, whether people feel it’s safe. We are confident. We have all the same PPE and sanitisation as a hospital. We would be completely fine to resume as normal. But there’s the perception of what that looks like for others that is a bit of a worry.”

Suppliers had also put the business on a cash account so any products had to be paid for upfront.

Analysis of Eftpos NZ retailing spending figures by Dot Loves Data shows Wharfe’s industry has been one of the most affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The Basin Reserve McDonald's was doing a steady trade on Tuesday morning.

On April 28, as New Zealand shifted from alert level four to three, the country’s retail spending increased by 76 per cent compared to the day before.

But the total amount spent on retail was still down 42 per cent compared to the same time in 2019.

That includes a proportion of online spending, as well as in-person transactions on the eftpos network.

Spending at cafés and restaurants was down 45 per cent, fast food outlets were down 29 per cent, dairies down 56 per cent and bars down 85 per cent. Supermarkets were down 12 per cent.

Hotels and motels had it worse, down 93 per cent, and beauty treatments were down 92 per cent.

While there is more freedom for business to resume in level three, most businesses that have to deal with customers and clients face-to-face in close proximity, such as traditional shops, beauty therapists and hairdressers, still cannot operate.

The only sector that had a bounce this week was liquor retailers, up 6 per cent compared to a year earlier.

“Panic buying” was at a peak on March 24, Dot Loves Data said. Supermarket turnover was up 41 per cent compared to a year earlier. But while more affluent households increased their grocery spending by 81 per cent, lower-income increased spending lifted by 61 per cent.

Dot loves Data said while Queenstown and Rotorua had been identified as areas significantly impacted by the closure of New Zealand's borders to international tourists, Kaikōura could be the hardest hit with 34 per cent of its businesses reliant on retail trade, accommodation, food and tourism. This is the highest of any New Zealand community.

Brad Olsen, Infometrics economist, said he expected that shifting to level three would provide a spending burst that would then settle at a lower level.

“Ministry of Social Development data shows that since the level four lockdown began, more than 35,000 more Kiwis are now on a Jobseeker Support benefit, with 6 per cent of the working age population now supported by a Jobseeker benefit. Higher levels of those unemployed will severely reduce spending levels as the economy regains momentum.”

He said there was a focus on spending on staples that might not have been as accessible during lockdown, or inexpensive treats.

“Liquor, fast food and restaurant spending isn’t as low as other spending types, which fall into the treat area, whereas pharmacy, automotive, and household appliance spending seems to indicate the Kiwis are replenishing supplies that weren’t available for the last month.

“With spending levels still low, the battle for retailers and hospitality businesses continues, with an increased focus on different ways of providing goods and services, alongside intense competition for the limited funding on offer from households.”

Wharfe said she expected an influx of requests for appointments when the restrictions lifted but that could create its own issues if it meant all clients were booked in the same week. “We don’t want to be rushed off our feet and working 50 or 60 hours a week one week of the month.”