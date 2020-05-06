Coronavirus: Corona utopia or Kiwi myopia?

Restaurant Association president Mike Egan says the downturn in sales in lockdown has left many struggling to stay afloat.

New Zealand as coronavirus-free business paradise has gained significant traction among pundits and dreamers both at home and abroad.

It’s still not well-defined but the idea holds that the country will soon have a unique selling point for businesses and their wealthy owners.

By attracting both we’d gain a new stream of investment and tax to help plug the gaping hole left in the country’s finances by our very harsh lockdown.

Financial Times' columnist Simon Kuper wrote recently that New Zealand’s current plan to keep the virus eliminated (meaning, it seems, keeping it stamped down to a tiny number of contained cases, hopefully zero) makes it an ideal place to do business. Better than New York and London.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Reserve Bank unveils plan to stop this week's dramatic increase in bank costs

* Coronavirus: New Zealand's response to pandemic far better than most countries

* Property investment, tax systems help propel super rich to greater wealth



Why not fly over the team, he wondered, settle for a year and resume life with work meetings, schools and cafés as if this global nightmare never happened?

Last month founder of Wellington-based investment firm Caniwi Capital, Troy Bowker, floated a different variation on the theme. Let 2000 of the world’s wealthy buy a New Zealand passport.

They’d need to plough perhaps $50-million apiece into the New Zealand economy over 5-years, he suggested. They should also invest in “productive assets” by which he meant investment to produce jobs rather than passive stock and bond holdings.

123RF A coronavirus free New Zealand may bring in overseas investors.

Easy money is always attractive. And if it was simply a matter of overwhelming push factors, expelling desperate millionaires from the world’s centres of commerce then New Zealand might be able to sit back and watch it all roll in. (For the record, they don’t seem to have run much farther than the pleasant gardens of their on-shore second homes.)

Alas, there are other extraordinarily safe and civilized alternatives for the world’s monies and their teams of talented, digitally enabled minions. And attracting them to the shores of Lake Wakatipu will take more than just open cafés.

Supplied/Stuff Skyline gondola overlooking Queenstown and Lake Wakatipu.

Offer them a year in Queenstown and they are likely to ask prosaic questions like what are the schools like? And are they perhaps better in British Columbia...just up the coast from Silicon Valley.

It’s true the Canadians aren’t talking about elimination but the western provinces are managing to keep a very tight lid on the spread of the virus and doing it with less Draconian restrictions. As in New Zealand, some of those rules are now easing.

You’d need to quickly bustle away disgraceful results like the most recent assessment done by Progress in International Reading Literacy Studies (PIRLS). It ranked New Zealand 9-year-olds dead last of English-speaking countries and 33rd among the roughly 50 that participated.

In describing the state of literacy among school children, Roger Partridge, chairman of the think tank the New Zealand Initiative was succinct: “we are failing dismally to teach our children to read.”

Another set of dreary questions these would-be cash cows are likely to ask is about the tax regime. There’s plenty to recommend the New Zealand tax system for those with simple assets: a family home, perhaps a boat and a batch.

But the people we’re talking of attracting--both the very wealthy and their talented teams--like to keep property and money elsewhere and New Zealand makes it difficult.

If our well heeled Covid-refugees stayed for only a year or so they’d likely escape the worst entanglements of our tax net; for a short period of time there are relatively straightforward ways to keep worldwide income and assets beyond the reach of the IRD (that income would, of course, still be subject to tax elsewhere).

For most immigrants and returnees (though not returning Kiwis who’ve been abroad less than 10 years) the IRD will give you four years’ grace before setting its sights on worldwide holdings.

At that point, according to Alex Hart, associate director, tax at Grant Thornton in Auckland, “it can be quite a painful process.”

Instead of capital gains tax we have complex and in some ways more punishing rules for shares owned abroad. Own real estate overseas and even mortgage borrowings can get caught up in the IRD’s zeal for taxing the often fleeting value of currency movements. And Hart describes the NZ treatment of offshore family trusts as “extremely complex”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern batted away the subject of attracting more wealthy émigrés saying: “we don’t want people paying for passports.”

But of course, we already do offer permanent residency under investor and entrepreneur class visas. What we must do now is put more effort into making New Zealand a genuinely better, smarter and easier place to live.