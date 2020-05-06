Coronavirus: Ngāi Tahu Tourism lays off 300 staff

Three hundred jobs are going at Skyline Enterprises in Queenstown.

Ngāi Tahu Tourism is cutting its workforce from 348 people to 39, “for the time being”.

In an email, chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Lisa Tumahai said she had been sad to learn how significantly and swiftly Covid-19 had affected the iwi’s tourism operations.

It runs, among others, the Shotover Jet, Rainbow Springs in Rotorua, the Agrodome in Rotorua, Hukafalls Jet and Queenstown Snowmobiles.

“The decisions we have had to make as a result are simply heart-breaking and not something our iwi leadership ever wanted to witness.”

She said all but one of its tourism businesses would be closed for the foreseeable future.

Shotover Jet claimed $295,243 for 42 employees, Hukafalls Jet $67,466 for 10 employees, Agrodome $274,154 for 39 employees, and Rainbow Springs $229,147 for 33 employees.

Only Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters was operating, in a reduced capacity.

Completion of the construction and fit-out of the yet-to-launch All Blacks Experience in Auckland had recommenced, she said, but its opening date was under review.

Tumahai said the workforce would drop by just over 300 people.

That was 14 fewer redundancies than originally proposed and was the result of feedback, she said.

“The remaining team will protect and maintain our valuable assets and wildlife during the hibernation period and look towards the potential for growing business once the industry improves.

“Ngāi Tahu has been in the tourism industry for decades, and while today’s announcement has been a particularly painful blow, I want to make it clear that we remain committed to the industry and optimistic about the future.

DASHA KUPRIENKO Shotover Jet will repen in October, if the country has returned to alert level 1 by then.

“Our job now is to adapt our portfolio of tourism assets for an industry that will be undoubtedly different in light of Covid-19, but still filled with opportunities in the months and years ahead.”

She said Shotover Jet and Hukafalls Jet would open in October provided the country was at alert level 1.

“It is crucial that Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu emerges from this pandemic ready to continue serving the best interests of Ngāi Tahu whānau and fulfilling our important duty to the iwi – to sustain and grow the pūtea for our future generations.

“Across the group, we are reviewing our budgets and intentions for the next financial year as the impacts of Covid-19 become clearer. My fellow governors and I are emphasising the need to focus on core strategic priorities that will provide tangible outcomes for whānau and Papatipu Rūnanga, as well as on our overarching Covid-19 response and recovery.”

Tumahai said the iwi was doing what it could to support the affected staff.

“As our kaimahi, they have truly become part of our wider whānau, and I know many of you will join me in thinking of them as they face this difficult change in the coming weeks.”