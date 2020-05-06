Coronavirus: TAB consults on plan to cut 30 per cent of jobs

Punters have been limited to Australian racing and 'sports like table tennis from Eastern Europe'.

The TAB is planning to reduce its workforce by 30 per cent as it responds to the impact of Covid-19.

That is believed to represent about 160 jobs.

An email was sent to staff from Stephen Hendry, chief operating officer, which said the organisation had developed a proposal to “rescope” the TAB.

“We are battling an extraordinary world pandemic that has had far-reaching consequences," he wrote.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: More than a third of small businesses expected to cut 29 per cent of staff

* Covid-19 'catastrophic', Briscoes says as it reveals sales drop

* Coronavirus: Lincoln Uni asks staff to take pay cut due to 'declining student numbers'



"Regrettably, for the TAB, that requires a high level of change to ensure we can come out of this and be sustainable for many years to come. It will mean we will need to be a leaner, more efficient and more commercially focused business, with about 30 per cent less roles.”

The Racing Industry Transition Agency, which operates the TAB, claimed $4.075 million in wage subsidies for 595 employees.

Hendry said the Covid-19 outbreak had happened at a time when the business and industry was vulnerable.

“As you know, we invested in critical improvements across our business in recent years with major technology and broadcast enhancements and a new betting platform. And the programme of Government-led transformation, which will deliver new revenue streams, was at a critical juncture, before being inevitably delayed.”

Not-For-Syndication The Racing Industry Transition Agency, which operates the TAB, claimed $4.075 million in wage subsidies for 595 employees.

Since mid-March, punters had only been able to access Australian racing and “sports like table tennis from Eastern Europe”, he said.

“Our monthly revenue during Covid-19 is 47 per cent less than forecast and customer numbers are down more than 35 per cent; with betting on sport down about 75 per cent compared to pre-Covid-19. And there have been no returns from our gaming business.

“We also predict revenue next year will be down considerably with domestic racing getting back slowly and at fewer venues, uncertainty around the return of quality domestic and international sport and reduced spending by many New Zealanders.”

He said while the organisation was grateful for the sacrifices made by staff so far, it was not enough to offset the blow.

“The changes proposed will affect every part of our business. It will require changes in the work we do and how we resource our business. It will require change in how we present racing, how we sell bets, where we sell bets and how our corporate office functions support the rest of the business.”

Staff were told they would be invited to a meeting on Monday where the proposals would be outlined.

Hendry said it was planned that the new structure would be effective from June 22.

“We also want to share with you options to consider that will reduce costs and may work for your situation. These options, voluntary redundancy and voluntary unpaid leave, are entirely voluntary and will be available for you to express interest in, right up until the closing date for consultation. More information of these options is attached.”

The Racing Industry Transition Agency has been approached for comment.