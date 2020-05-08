Government considering change to benefit access rules

Leigh was upset to find that she could access no support, despite her partner only earning $450 a week. (FILE PHOTO)

When Leigh was made redundant after 19 years with her employer, she wasn’t sure what to do.

Her partner is self-employed and also facing a downturn in work because of Covid-19.

They have two young children and a mortgage.

Leigh, whom Stuff has agreed not to identify, said it seemed logical that they would be able to access Government support.

“Devastated with the loss of my job and how we were going to pay the bills I thought to myself 'it will be all right, I shall seek assistance from the Government at this time of need'. Well, after speaking to a MSD representative I was advised I am not entitled to an out-of-work benefit.

READ MORE:

* Breadwinner asks: Why can't I access Government support?

* Number of electricity grants skyrockets, lines drawn in cost of living battle

* Benefit sanction: Māori penalised, children going hungry, advocates say



“My partner's weekly wage before tax is about $450, so $1800 per month. Our mortgage is $770 per month. Food and toiletries for a family of four are $800.00 per month. How on earth would we be able to pay the rest of our monthly bills on the remaining $230.00? Keeping in mind my partner still has to pay taxes.

“I am 40 years old, paid taxes all my life, and to be told this was shattering.”

She said she had since been told they could access some Working for Families support that would help pay some of the bills.

"Lucky for us since we have children, what about others who do not have children?

"Basically working off the MSD benefit rates table if my partner also was unemployed we could receive up to $640.28 gross a week.

"This is more money then he earns working weekly, and since the Government will not provide me with a benefit then the financial strain on us would be so great that financially it would be better for us if my partner stopped working and we both went on the benefit."

She said it would make sense to "top up" a non-working person.

It’s a story that’s becoming more common – Wellington woman Michele Cairns said she was distressed to find there was no assistance available to her when she lost her job.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ The government has begun allocating $25 million to create products and services that will aid in the fight against Covid-19.

On Jobseeker Support, couples can only earn up to $90 a week between them before it starts affecting the amount that is paid. A single person can earn up to $90 individually.

Changing the relationship rules was a recommendation made to the Government by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group last year, along with increasing benefit rates.

University of Auckland associate professor Susan St John said it was an antiquated policy that was out of step with modern work patterns and relationships.

A spokeswoman for Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said entitlement to most benefits and social assistance was reliant on the "couple" unit of assessment.

“Moving to an individual unit of entitlement would be very complex however it is something that is in our medium to long-term work programme.”

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said the problems people were encountering were more a sign of a high level of housing costs rather than the structure of the benefit system.

Being a two-income household used to be a way to get ahead financially, he said, but it was now not a choice for most families.

"The fact that everyone has gone down that path has meant that no one has ended up better off.

Stuff Geoff Simmons: "Relationships aren't like they were in the 1970s."

"We’ve seen over the last 30 to 40 years that the increased prevalence of two-income families has contributed to the increase in house prices to the point where it’s virtually impossible for a first-home buyer to get into the market with just one income.

"The combination of higher house prices and increased tenant ability to pay - due to having higher incomes - has also flowed through into higher rents, although obviously rents have not risen as far or as fast as house prices on average."

Government attempts to help had often increased the cost of living.

"Specific housing assistance, such as the accommodation supplement, has typically resulted in higher rents over time. Other initiatives such as Working for Families have probably tended to push house prices up, ultimately leaving people more dependent on Government assistance to survive than they were before."

A universal basic income (UBI) could be a way around the problem, he said, although it could be difficult to implement given the tax rates that would be required.

Geoff Simmons, economist and leader of The Opportunities Party, is a proponent of a UBI.

He said individualising benefits would be a step towards that.

“The relationship rules in our system are incredibly punitive... The worst aspect of our benefit system. It is actually a massive disincentive to be in a relationship at all.

“Relationships aren't life-long like they were in the 70s and 80s when these rules were designed. I don't know many people who even have joint bank accounts any more.”