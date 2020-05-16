Coronavirus: TradeMe sellers warned thousands of times over sanitiser, face mask rip-offs

​

Stuff-co-nz Face mask shortages have tempted some TradeMe users to offer the protective gear for inflated prices.

TradeMe says it's warned people nearly 4000 times about face mask and hand sanitiser profiteering under a new coronavirus price-gouging policy.

On average, more than 50 warnings have been issued daily since the auction site introduced the policy in March.

"Hand sanitiser and face masks continue to be our main focus," TradeMe Head of Trust and Safety George Hiotakis​ said.

Auckland Transport Auckland Transport is cleaning buses and trains twice a day to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The policy emerged due to concerns some members were exploiting sanitiser and mask shortages after the coronavirus pandemic spread from Wuhan, China.

READ MORE:

* Dick Smith refutes claims of price gouging on face masks, hand sanitiser

* Coronavirus: Kiwi man offers Dettol sanitiser for $60 per bottle

* Trade Me changes tack on hand sanitiser, face mask price hiking



"We will continue to monitor the site for other items that could be profiteering from items Kiwis need or want during this Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

At various times during the pandemic, New Zealand has also experienced shortages or panic-buying of thermometers, toilet paper and flour.

TradeMe this week appeared to have around 570 face mask listings and more than 350 for hand sanitiser.

Director-General of Health​ Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Wednesday​ said good hand hygiene was still a crucial, effective way of keeping Covid-19 at bay.

The Government has not yet suggested mandatory use of face masks in public, but epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker​ has urged public transport users to wear masks.

Widespread mask use has been cited as one reason for Taiwan's success in the global pandemic, and Taiwan has also donated millions of face masks to other countries.

TradeMe asked people who saw suspect items to use its Community Watch button at the end of listings and select "this listing breaches Trade Me's terms and conditions".