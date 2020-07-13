Northland's new business park at Ngāwhā given $19.5m — if it proves viable

Up to $19.5 million from the Provincial Growth Fund will be given to a greenfield business park in Northland, as long as it proves commercially viable.

Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park aims to bring together like-minded industries, such as manufacturing, horticulture and trades training.

The project is backed by the Far North district Council, which invested $5 million to buy the 204ha former dairy farm near Kaikohe next to Top Energy’s geothermal Ngāwhā Power Station.

Supplied Far North Holdings spokesman Peter Heath and chief executive Andy Nock say the former farm at Ngāwhā could create up to 500 jobs when converted to a business park.

The funding, announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones on Monday, will be released in two tranches to the council’s commercial arm, Far North Holdings.

READ MORE:

* Northland prisoners find sewing inspiring, despite initially considering it 'women's work'

* Ngapuhi elder shocked by 'medieval' conditions at Ngawha Prison

* Ancient Northland kauri tree reveals secrets of Earth's polar reversal

* Council gives green light to Ngawha land purchase



The first tranche of $1.5m is to complete detailed engineering design, planning and the tender process, confirming the actual cost of the development and the commercial viability of the park’s first stage.

Tonkin Taylor/supplied The site is next to Top Energy’s newly expanded geothermal power plant at Ngāwhā.

If the project is deemed viable, the Government will release a further $18m for earthworks, roading and infrastructure building. This work is planned to start in September, employing 150 workers.

Construction of buildings and other facilities could involve a further 400 workers.

Far North Holdings’ chief executive Andy Nock said there was significant interest in stage one of the park’s development.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Ngāwhā is best known for its hot pools but the same geothermals that heat the hot pools could power industry.

Potential occupants included those involved in food manufacturing, bioenergy, covered horticulture, research and development, and trades training that could see the production of low-cost community and social housing, he said.

These organisations have the potential to invest up to $70.8 million in establishing their businesses at the park, Nock said.

Jones admitted Kaikohe had struggled to attract private investment in the past due to its isolation, lack of infrastructure and trained workforce.

The park will be a game-changer for Kaikohe and is backed by local iwi, he said.

“The construction of the Ngāwhā Innovation and Enterprise Park will be a major infrastructure project for the region which could change the lives of many locals in an area of high economic deprivation.”

When stage one of the park is up and running it is expected to provide around 250 new full-time jobs and 50 training roles a year. These numbers are expected to grow to around 500 as further development takes place, Jones said.

“This build will get money circulating in this region. Over the long-term the facility will attract businesses and jobs and add to the social and economic wellbeing of local people.”

Far North Holdings also received $897,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund in 2019 for a business case for the park.