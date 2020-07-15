National's woes 'have made debate on economy harder'

National has a new leader – but will it be enough to get the conversation back on policies?

Turmoil in the National Party has made it hard for the country to debate a clear economic plan, commentators say.

Judith Collins was appointed leader on Tuesday night, following Todd Muller’s resignation after two months in the role.

Brad Olsen, an economist at Infometrics, said the focus on politics in recent weeks had meant a “severe lack of discussion” over the economy’s path ahead.

“There’s even less of a contest of ideas for how to ensure that New Zealand’s economic settings support activity, and get New Zealanders back into work. There are substantial questions over how to support and maintain the current bounce in economic activity, but this discussion has been side-lined.

“However, with more than 60,000 more Kiwis on a benefit, nearly 400,000 workers supported by a government subsidy, and a rising debt level, the focus on the economy and how to support the New Zealand economy remains a critical area for debate and discussion in the lead up to the general election.”

His colleague, Gareth Kiernan, said voters would have been distracted by the leadership questions and would not listen as much to the policy messages being delivered.

Geoff Simmons, leader of The Opportunities Party (TOP), said the two-party political model made it hard to debate, anyway, because the major parties fought over middle voters and “ended up looking the same”. “It descends into personality politics rather than substantive conversation.”

New Zealand should embrace the style of MMP seen in Europe, he said, where there was a variety of smaller parties represented with different perspectives. “National imploding is a good chance for minor parties to get some air.”

“Small businesses need strong economic leadership and support right now as we feel the hard economic tail of Covid-19. How about an economist, a lawyer, a small businessperson and a scientist at the Cabinet table? That is what TOP provides. Minor parties can balance the voices being heard at that table, to ensure that this duopoly doesn’t just become a monopoly.”

But economist Shamubeel Eaqub said he did not think there was an economic debate to have.

“The evidence is pretty clear now. The way forward is to prioritise health response. Then the economy can be as open as possible. Everything else a distraction as Australia, USA and other countries are now showing.”