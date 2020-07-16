Kiwi dollar undercooked, according to new 'burgernomics' index

The latest Economist Big Mac index found the Kiwi dollar was “undervalued”

The New Zealand dollar is malnourished when compared to the US currency, according to the Economist's​ latest “burgernomics” index.

The Big Mac index released on Thursday night found a Big Mac cost NZ$6.60 in New Zealand and US$5.71 in the United States, so the implied exchange rate was 1.16.

But the real exchange rate was NZ$1.52 to the US dollar, suggesting the New Zealand currency was 23.8 per cent undervalued.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF/Dominion Post The Economist developed the Big Mac index as an irreverent guide to currency values.

The Economist said the index was a light-hearted guide to gauge if currencies were at their “correct” level.

READ MORE:

* Here's how the cost of a New Zealand cup of coffee compares

* Photo says it all: How Shane Jones reacted to Government's oil news

* Drop the Big Mac, pick up the iPhone if you want to gauge the dollar



The burgernomics project also used a Big Mac index measure based on GDP.

Gene J. Puskar/Stuff Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac burger in 1967. It was introduced across the US a year later.

Based on differences in GDP per person, a Big Mac should cost 17 per cent less in New Zealand, the magazine added.

Using the GDP-adjusted comparison, the Kiwi dollar was 8.2 per cent undervalued.

According to the index, the British Pound was even more undervalued.

Stuff The US dollar remains the most powerful reserve currency in the world, by far.

The Euro, Swedish Krona, Lebanese Pound and Swiss Franc were “overvalued” in the index.

“Burgernomics was never intended as a precise gauge of currency misalignment, merely a tool to make exchange-rate theory more digestible,” the Economist added.

The Big Mac Index in 2009 and 2012 found the Kiwi dollar undervalued, but in 2013 it found the currency was almost perfectly valued against the greenback.

In 2014, the index found a bloated New Zealand dollar was 3.1 per cent overvalued against the US dollar.

The magazine said it also calculated a “gourmet” version of the index for 55 countries and the Eurozone.

Despite recent economic turmoil and the rise of China’s economy, the United States remains the world’s biggest economy by nominal GDP and its dollar is still the world’s reserve currency.

“Because the dollar is the reserve currency, central banks around the world hold large amounts of dollar-denominated assets, mostly US government bonds,” Bloomberg reported.

The US dollar is by far the world’s most powerful reserve currency, according to Visual Capitalist, with central banks worldwide holding the equivalent of more than NZ$10 trillion in the US currency.

That was far ahead of the Euro, Yen and British pound.