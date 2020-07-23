Auckland company fined $10,000 for selling mince laced with chemicals

Food manufacturer and wholesaler Machi, operated by Diversity Foods Limited, was charged under the Food Act 2014 and fined $10,000 (file photo).

An Auckland company has been fined $10,000 for adding sulphites to beef mince.

Food manufacturer and wholesaler Machi, operated by Diversity Foods Limited, was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on Thursday.

Sulphites, which can extend shelf life, are not permitted to be added to raw meat.

They affect asthma sufferers in particular, many of whom can have allergy-like symptoms if exposed.

More than 23 tonnes of the mince was sold during the period in which offending occurred, with an estimated value of $163,000.

SUPPLIED Sulphites can slow down meat spoilage, extend shelf life and keep meat looking fresh (file photo).

Ministry for Primary Industries spokeswoman Jenny Bishop said the offending was detected during an evaluation of Machi’s food control plan, where a bottle of Dunninghams’ Liquid Preservative was discovered.

The label on the bottle stated the product was to be used with fresh sausages only and not on raw meat.

The company pleaded guilty to two charges for offences between September 30, 2017 and September 26, 2018.

“The prosecution is a reminder of the need for food businesses to ensure their products are safe and suitable for consumption,” Bishop said.

“Consumers expect that the food they buy is safe. We encourage anyone who has information about unsafe food to contact our food safety helpline.”