Tasman firm Solly's Freight ordered to pay $58,000 in first Covid redundancy case

Managing director Merv Solly of Solly's Freight (1987) Limited. SFL has been ordered to pay $58,039 to two former employees after unjustly dismissing them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The first case of Covid-19 redundancies heard by the Employment Relations Authority has found in favour of two dismissed Solly’s Freight employees.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) determination by Phillip Cheyne was released on Thursday. Solly's Freight (1987) Limited (Solly’s) has been ordered to pay two former employees a combined total of $58,039.

Timothy de Wys and Jesse Jenney were both employed by the Tasman firm, de Wys as a driver since March 2018 and Jenney as a yardman since October of the same year. On April 2 this year they were dismissed, despite being named in Solly’s March 25 application for the Government's Covid-19 wage subsidy.

On the same day Solly's applied for the wage subsidy, it applied for registration as an essential service. Some services Solly’s usually provides were deemed essential, and some were deemed non-essential and discontinued during lockdown.

READ MORE:

* Frequently asked questions about restructuring in the wake of Covid-19

* Worker in lockdown: 'How could I pay my bills and feed my family?'

* Coronavirus: Woman says employer applied for wage subsidy after making her redundant



Solly’s reduced its workforce in response to Covid-19 restrictions by not offering work to casual employees, not continuing to engage independent contractors, and dismissing “a number of permanent employees in Christchurch and at other branches”.

Jenney and de Wys were part of a group of seven Christchurch-based employees made redundant. Both raised their concerns with Solly’s, saying their dismissal was unjustified, on April 23 and 28. Solly’s said their dismissal was justified redundancy which “arose directly from the impact on its freighting business caused by the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown”.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Solly’s has business operations in various locations around the South Island. Seven employees were made redundant from the Christchurch depot during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Business decisions to reduce employee numbers are not sufficient on their own to meet statutory requirements for justified dismissal.

On Monday, March 23, Solly's managing director Merv Solly asked for a list of Christchurch-based employees to be made redundant.

Christchurch branch manager Michael Welsh was told half of his 22 staff would be made redundant, but when he said he could not operate the Christchurch branch with just 11 employees, it was decided that just seven employees would be made redundant.

The list was emailed by Welsh to a Solly's director on March 31, but he said he believed that redundancy for those on the list would be “down the track a bit”.

On the same day, Solly’s sent a letter signed by its managing director to all employees saying that if the wage subsidy was approved then “well and good, if not changes to our operations will become absolutely necessary”. The letter also said even with the subsidy, no long-term guarantees could be made and “restructure may become necessary in time”.

On April 2, the seven Christchurch employees nominated by Welsh received redundancy notice.

Solly’s had just that morning heard back from a Ministry of Social Development (MSD) official processing its wage subsidy application, a phone call where MSD was told some employees were to be removed from the application.

The application was put on hold at 10:52am April 2 so Solly's could provide a list of seven names to be excluded from the subsidy. The list was provided by email that afternoon, and MSD information shows April 3 as the date it recorded the removal of seven employees from the application.

Cheyne said the evidence of this exchange “leads me to conclude that on the morning of 2 April SFL [Solly’s] knew or ought to have realised that it would soon receive the Government wage subsidy”.

“It was not or should not have been a surprise for SFL to receive confirmation of payment on 4 April ... and the funds available in its bank account on 6 April.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Solly's named all its employees on its original wage subsidy application, but asked on 2 April when contacted by MSD to remove seven employees from the subsidy.

Cheyne said despite a declaration in the March 31 letter that Solly’s would make “best endeavours” to carry on as it had, there was “no evidence that SFL took any endeavours to retain de Wys in its employment”.

“Instead, it excluded him from its subsidy application and advised him of its decision to dismiss him,” Cheyne said.

“The dismissal was unjustifiable not just due to process defects, the defects were not minor, and they did result in Mr de Wys being treated unfairly.”

Cheyne found that both de Wys’ and Jenney’s dismissals were unjustified.

“As with Mr de Wys, I find that SFL did not comply with ... statutory consultation requirements which it owed to Mr Jenney.

“Considered objectively, no fair and reasonable employer could have decided that Mr Jenney had genuinely become surplus to the company's requirements at 2 April, when its communications before then were reassuring about his employment at least in the short term if the subsidy was received.

“The actions of SFL were not those of a fair and reasonable employer.”

Solly’s was ordered to pay de Wys $18,907 in lost wages and $10,000 in compensation. Solly’s must also reimburse Jenney $14,132 and compensation of $15,000.