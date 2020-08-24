Auckland dealer Sincere Traders must pay $10k for selling rusty Hilux

Auckland car dealer Sincere Traders must pay more than $10,000 to a customer who purchased a Toyota Hilux which was riddled with rust and disguised with a fresh lick of paint, a tribunal has ordered.

Romeo Alfredo Miller Coronado bought the 1993 Hilux for $10,500 in August 2019 from Amila Krishantha Senajith Karunapeli.

Karunapeli is a registered car trader operating under the name Sincere Traders, and whose business is registered to an East Tamaki address.

Miller Coronado took a case to the Motor Vehicle Disputes Tribunal, alleging the vehicle was of unacceptable quality because of extensive pre-existing corrosion disguised by fresh paint at time of sale

READ MORE:

* No refund for Auckland man after 2015 Jaguar suffers unexplained engine damage

* Man to be refunded $13,000 after Toyota Hilux found to be unroadworthy shortly after purchase

* Auckland woman loses fight for compensation over problem-plagued Mini Cooper

* Auckland man dies before van fire compensation victory



Tribunal adjudicator Brett Carter, in his recent decision, found Miller Coronado was entitled to reject the vehicle and receive a full refund.

Miller Coronado said the Hilux was freshly painted when he purchased it, and he noticed no signs of corrosion.

But three months later he noticed a large bubble in the paint work around one of the door frames.

He turned to a friend for advice, who lifted the seats and discovered rust and sand.

“Concerned about the condition of the vehicle, Mr Miller Coronado contacted Mr Karunapeli, who declined to assist,” the judgement said.

In January, he took the four-wheel-drive to VTNZ for a warrant of fitness inspection.

It failed.

The inspector found corrosion on the right inner sill panel front and rear suspension leaf springs and the left C (rear) pillar structure, among other issues.

SUPPLIED With $65,000 worth of mods and accessories, the Hilux Gladiator cost a hefty $120,000 when new (video first published March 2020).

He took the vehicle to North Shore Car Painters which quoted $11,500 for the required corrosion repairs, more than the cost of the vehicle.

The painters provided photographers of the extensive corrosion to the Tribunal.

An assessor advised the photographs showed the corrosion was far more extensive than identified by VTNZ during the warrant inspection, and included corrosion near seat and seatbelt anchorage points.

Karunapeli maintained the vehicle was of acceptable quality, according to the judgement.

He said he owned the vehicle for more than a year and was not aware of any corrosion, and also noted Miller Coronado inspected the vehicle before purchase.

“Despite these submissions, the evidence is clear that this vehicle had extensive pre-existing corrosion that had been largely disguised by fresh paint before it was sold to Mr Miller Coronado,” wrote Carter in his judgement.

“The corrosion found by VTNZ and evident in the photographs to the Tribunal is long-standing and cannot possibly have developed during the short period of Mr Miller Coronado’s ownership.”

Carter found the purchaser of a $10,500, 26-year-old Hilux with 308,200 km must have realistic expectations as to its quality and durability.

However, he said a reasonable consumer would not expect the vehicle to have extensive pre-existing rust to the extent it would fail a warrant of fitness inspection.

The fact it had passed a warrant two months before sale was a worry, Carter said.

“That fact is concerning as the vehicle should not have passed that inspection.

“Mr Miller Coronado may well want to raise his concerns about that warrant of fitness inspection with the NZ Transport Agency.”

The Tribunal found the vehicle was not of acceptable quality for the purposes of the Consumer Guarantees Act.

It ordered Kuranapeli to pay $10,500 to Miller Coronado within 10 working days of the date of the decision, June 23.