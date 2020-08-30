Coronavirus: Rocket Lab lobbied for alert level 4 launch to avoid redundancies

Rocket Lab lobbied the Government to allow a launch from New Zealand soil during coronavirus alert level 4 restrictions, documents reveal.

The space company cited the need to meet US Government expectations, protect the company's and New Zealand’s reputation and minimise redundancies among its Kiwi staff as part of its rationale for the launch.

Its application was shot down by the Government within days.

The launch of the Electron Rocket eventually went ahead successfully, from the company’s complex on the Mahia Peninsula, in Hawke's Bay, on June 13, when the country was in alert level 1.

Months later, it gained an exemption to cross Auckland's border for another launch, amid the regional restrictions following the re-emergence of Covid-19 community transmission in the city.

The launch at the centre of the lobbying effort, the company’s 12th, eventually deployed satellites to orbit for Nasa, the University of New South Wales and the National Reconnaissance Office, a United States spy agency.

Documents obtained by Stuff from the NZ Space Agency under the Official Information Act included a “petition to launch” from Rocket Lab, dated April 3, a week after the country was plunged into alert level 4 lockdown.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Peter Beck speaks about his company's work for the US intelligence community.

It asked the NZ Government to consider granting authority to the company to complete the single launch from Mahia during alert level 4, when only essential services were allowed to operate.

In the lead up to alert level 4, the company had the rocket and satellite payloads ready to go, as staff prepared to complete the final major milestone before lift-off, with a “wet dress rehearsal” on March 25.

Because most of the preparations for launch-critical systems were complete, several systems on the launch vehicle, payload and launch pad had a limited storage life, the petition said.

It said Rocket Lab had concluded the launch could be completed with “minimal risk” to Rocket Lab staff and the wider community, by having limited staffing under alert level 4 guidelines.

The document also cited various rationale for allowing the launch, including to minimise the financial losses from damage to the rocket and payloads, to meet US Government agency expectations and to eliminate the need for international travellers to participate in the launch.

The document said a launch would limit the “negative reputation impact” to New Zealand, the NZ Space Agency and Rocket Lab “resulting from the apparent inability to launch a payload for a major US Government Agency".

Rocket Lab also argued a launch would “minimise redundancies” and enable the company to retain high-value, high-tech jobs in New Zealand.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Sections of rocket inside the company’s Auckland factory.

Within days of the company sending the petition, the Government formally rejected the application as the launch was not deemed an essential service.

Morgan Bailey, Rocket Lab’s head of communications, would not say how many jobs, if any, were cut as a result of the Government's decision not to allow a launch in alert level 4.

“Like businesses all around the world, Rocket Lab has adapted to new ways of working in an effort to maintain productivity,” she said.

“Specifics about revenue and job impacts are commercially sensitive, but Rocket Lab remains in a growth phase and a strong financial position.”

Rocket Lab staff granted exemption to cross Auckland border

The company's 13th Electron launch, on July 5, ended in failure and the loss of its payload of commercial satellites.

In under a month, the company determined a single faulty electrical connection was to blame for the failure and it then received approval from the United States Federal Aviation Administration to resume flights.

On Thursday, Rocket Lab opened a 13-day window for the launch of another Electron from Mahia, on a dedicated mission for Capella Space, an information services company, carrying a single microsatellite.

The window opened while Auckland remained under alert level 3 restrictions and the super-city border remained closed except for essential travel.

However, the Ministry of Health granted permission for up to 10 Rocket Lab employees to travel from Auckland to the Mahia complex to conduct launch operations.

SUPPLIED An Electron Rocket before the launch of the 11th mission.

“Rocket Lab employees who are essential to launch operations have been transported via helicopter directly from Auckland to Launch Complex 1 to eliminate the risk of exposure to COVID-19 through public transport,” said Bailey.

The group was accommodated at Rocket Lab’s private range control centre at Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula for the duration of the “launch campaign,’’ she said.

“At no point during level 3 will these employees enter or travel through the community.”

Various other workers are allowed to cross the border, including employees of New Zealand Steel's Glenbrook Steel Mill site, couriers, emergency services and members of the news media.

Bailey said 26 overseas workers had been granted permission to enter New Zealand for the launch.

They were allowed entry under the Government’s border exemptions enabling critical workers who are supporting major events, projects, and programmes to enter New Zealand, she said.

The workers were required to complete 14-days of managed isolation.