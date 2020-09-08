New gene-editing test a 'game changer' for New Zealand

A newly-developed test that can tell whether a crop has been genetically altered has been called a “game changer” for New Zealand’s high-value export market.

New research, partly funded by a New Zealand group, has outlined a method for discovering whether a crop has been gene edited.

Rapid advances in gene editing technology have led to claims that genetically altered crops could not be differentiated from their natural counterparts. The open-source test, published on Tuesday morning, has shown that is not the case.

Among the international groups behind the research was the Sustainability Council of New Zealand, which said the test could have significant implications for New Zealand's high-value food producers.

“The method announced today provides a basis for developing detection methods for all gene-edited crops,” said Stephanie Howard of the Sustainability Council, who co-authored the research.

”Successful development of the test is a commercial game changer, as well as a technological breakthrough.

“Farmers and food companies will now need to make commercial decisions on the assumption that gene edited crops will be detected and visible to consumers.”

There have been diverging views on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in New Zealand. They are tightly controlled under the law, and no commercial GMO crop is grown here.

Gene editing involves precise modifications to a particular gene, while traditional GM technology typically involves adding DNA from another plant or animal, which means they are technically different technologies.

Europe’s highest court has ruled that gene edited crops must come under GMO regulations, effectively conflating the two.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff A 2013 march in New Plymouth opposing GMOs.

A recent survey of 9000 New Zealanders on a range of topics found GMOs were among the most divisive issues. Those who oppose GMOs have concerns about their safety, and the way in which they could undercut local food producers.

Others have argued gene editing more generally could be beneficial to New Zealand; It could increase the yield of some crops, or make pastures more productive.

Former Prime Minister’s chief science advisor Sir Peter Gluckman in 2018 called for a national conversation on relaxing rules around genetic modification, and said “the science is as settled as it will be”.

Those issues aside, some have argued there is a strategic benefit in remaining GMO free. The likes of Fonterra and Zespri have products certified as GMO Free, which can fetch a premium in markets such as Europe, where public opposition to GMOs is entrenched.

A threat to this GMO-free status has been the development of genome editing methods such as CRISPR, which allow highly targeted modifications to specific genes.

Until now, it has been unclear whether genome edits could be detected, which would pose a problem for regulators wanting to enforce anti-GMO laws. The flow on effect would mean no food producer could plausibly claim a product was GE free.

Only two gene edited crops are grown commercially worldwide. As technology develops, however, it has potential to become a major influence in global food production.

Although it was only applied to one type of crop, the test “may be applicable to virtually any genome-edited organism”, the research concluded.

“For leading New Zealand exporters selling to markets that reject GMOs, and those who go the extra mile to gain ‘non-GM’ certification, the test is a valuable tool,” said Simon Terry, the Sustainability Council’s executive director.

“New Zealand has always been a standards-taker when it comes to GM foods and for more than two decades, consumers around the world have strongly resisted GM foods. The standards set by high-value markets, and by the regulators in those countries, are what New Zealand exporters ultimately seek to align with to succeed.”

Details of the test were outlined in the scientific journal Foods early on Tuesday.