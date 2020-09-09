Multimillion-dollar Coromandel marina project abandoned after funding denied

The “blue highway” project planned to transform an estuary at Coromandel Town and build a multimillion-dollar marina with a ferry service to Auckland, 16 marine-side apartments, and berths for charter vessels.

A developer has abandoned his decades-long vision to create a “blue highway” in the Coromandel Peninsula after his funding application was denied.

Coromandel Marine Gateway, headed by developer and mussel farming pioneer Gilbert James, was denied funding from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) in November last year.

Without the funding, and without “skin in the game” from the district council, James said he now had no choice but to put the dream to bed.

KELLEY TANTAU/STUFF Coromandel Marine Gateway director Gilbert James with the feasibility study funded by the PGF. (File photo)

It secured $93,000 from the PGF for a feasibility study in December 2018.

James first pitched an idea for a similar project, dubbed Coromandel Waterways, more than two decades ago, which was eventually turned down.

Then, when Glenn Leach was mayor of Thames-Coromandel District Council, the wheels started turning on a “whole harbour plan” for Coromandel, James said.

From this, the council advertised for expressions of interest and James’ company, Pita Street Development, was chosen as “the most likely to succeed”, he said.

James invested about $300,000 into the project, and secured the funding for the feasibility study, but he told Stuff that when a new council was elected under mayor Sandra Goudie, there appeared to no longer be an interest in the whole harbour plan.

PITA STREET DEVELOPMENT/Supplied An artist’s impression of the proposed Pita Street Development project - the “blue highway” connecting Auckland to the Coromandel Peninsula.

In a letter from the Provincial Development Unit, Coromandel Marine Gateway was informed that funding had been declined because it did not “sufficiently meet the primary objective of the fund”. It also lacked “clear alignment with regional priorities”.

After being declined, James was advised that money “was still there” for the project but the council had to “put some skin in the game” first, he said.

But in a letter sent to James in February, the council said it was facing major cost stresses and was unable to offer “the kind of assistance the PDU seems to require”.

“There was tremendous support for the project,” James said.

“We struck almost no opposition. The business community enthusiastically supported it, as did people across the plains.

“My battle is over but I believe it is such a good scheme that it will happen in the end,” he said.

“It just won’t be by me.”