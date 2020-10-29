Rocket Lab declares 14th orbital mission a success

Rocket Lab’s fourteenth mission to deploy satellites in space has been a success, the company confirmed shortly before noon.

The launch from the Māhia Peninsula near Gisborne on Thursday morning had particular significance for the company.

The Electron rocket was carrying a satellite developed by Canon and a new generation of cube satellites for regular customer Planet.

Both companies lost satellites when Rocket Lab experienced its first and only rocket failure in July.

The Canon satellite that was deployed on Thursday is designed to demonstrate a medium-size telescope equipped with an ultra-high sensitivity camera to take night images of the Earth, and small size telescopes which are suitable for use in smaller cube satellites.

Nine of Planet’s latest generation SuperDove satellites, which are designed to take higher-quality images of the Earth, were booked on the mission.

Rocket Lab/Flickr US company Rocket Lab is attempting another launch from its base in the MÄhia Peninsula near Gisborne.

Planet lost five of the satellites in the July launch failure when a fault caused the Electron rocket to shut down and later burn up in the atmosphere.

Thursday’s launch had been pushed back from earlier in the month while Rocket Lab investigated unexpected information coming from one of the rocket’s sensors.

Founder Peter Beck said in a statement that its Electron rocket had “once again delivered a smooth ride to orbit and precise deployment”.

“Continuing to launch in the face of global disruption and adversity, while at the same time becoming the second-most frequently flown US launch vehicle this year, is the latest display of our dedication in providing ongoing, easy access to space for our customers,” he said.