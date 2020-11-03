High-profile liquidator Damien Grant offered chance to make case for his career

Liquidator Damien Grant has been given another chance to make his case to be allowed to continue his insolvency career.

Grant, who founded Waterstone Insolvency, has not been able to work as an insolvency practitioner since September 1. Grant is also a Stuff columnist.

As of that date, all insolvency practitioners had to be licensed by an accredited body.

Those who are not chartered accountants, such as Grant, must apply to the Restructuring, Insolvency and Turnaround Association of NZ (Ritanz) to be allowed to continue practising.

But Grant’s application was rejected on character grounds because of his historical convictions.

In a judgment released on Tuesday, the High Court in Auckland overturned that Ritanz decision and required it to be reconsidered.

Grant has credit card convictions from the late 1980s and a fraud conviction from when he was 26 in 1994, for his part in a share-dealing scam. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and served 16.

The court was told the share theft fraud was characterised by a “complicated scheme which used stolen investment records, fraudulent declarations of loss of script and interference with postal boxes, in order to obtain duplicate stock certificates which were then sold and the proceeds converted into gold bullion”.

Grant took his case to the High Court, arguing that he had an exemplary life since he left jail.

He said that in making its assessment, Ritanz did not apply the correct legal test, took into account irrelevant matters, failed to take into account relevant matters, and reached a decision which was unreasonable in an administrative law sense. He also took issue with aspects of its process – resulting, he said, in an unfair hearing. In particular, he said the decision was tainted by apparent bias.

He said members of the panel granting his application were competitors in the industry.

Grant wanted the High Court to either grant him membership of Ritanz, or failing that, require a rehearing of his application.

Justice Matthew Muir noted that Grant admitted he lived a criminal lifestyle for five or six years between the ages of 22 and 27. “There were real victims and the losses were substantial.”

But he said Grant had not reoffended since 1994.

Waterstone had grown to a firm with more than 20 employees and Grant had been appointed to more than 800 insolvencies.

“In addition he has developed a significant media profile based on his libertarian political philosophy. His writings have included discussion of his criminal past. He describes prison as something that ‘does not change you. It is not a laboratory for crime and it offers no paths for redemption for people who do not alter their life’s trajectory’.

“True to the tenets of his political philosophy, therefore, he considers reform is ultimately a matter of personal responsibility. Grant is now married and has a seven-year-old son. All outward indicia are therefore of a person who has successfully put his criminal past behind him and who now contributes to society at its highest commercial and other levels.”

Muir said the Ritanz panel had applied an incorrect test when “weighing up” the past convictions against his present career.

All of its significant doubts had a retrospective focus, Muir said.

“At no stage did the panel say that it had significant, or even any, doubts Mr Grant has truly moved on from his criminal past…. The danger, as I see it, in the panel’s approach is that in the case of serious dishonesty offending … a balancing approach may leave the scales permanently weighted against admission. That is not to say that the nature of the offending is not important. Conspicuously it is.

“[If] the door cannot be considered permanently closed to Grant and he is free to apply again in the future, the question must inevitably arise, if not now, when? Is 35 or 40 years of honest commercial and media endeavour really any different in this sense to 27 years?”

Muir said Grant had served a custodial sentence and in that sense had paid his debt to society.

Muir said it was appropriate to require Grant’s application to be reconsidered.

“I do not consider it appropriate to be unduly proscriptive in that context. I do not, for example, know whether there are currently sufficient members of the board, apart from those who have already participated in decision making relating to Grant, who can be empanelled for the purposes of a rehearing.

“I am not prepared to say at this stage that any one or more of the previous panel members are necessarily disentitled from sitting again.

“The question will be whether they can bring the necessary objectivity and independence to the role. Certainly the opportunity for subsequent attack on the grounds of apparent bias must be considered much diminished for constitution of a new panel.”

Grant said it had been a difficult experience, emotionally and financially, for himself, his family and his staff.

“At the heart of our criminal justice system is the belief that those who have failed are given the opportunity to redeem themselves, both in the eyes of their family, friends and the wider society. I have been given this opportunity and am enormously grateful.

“I am looking forward to continuing to make a positive contribution to both the insolvency industry and those who engage with myself and my practice. “