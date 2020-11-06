Government 'should focus on state houses, not first-home buyers'

The new Labour Government should focus its house-building energies on delivering more state homes rather than developing properties for first-home buyers, it has been suggested.

KiwiBuild, a major part of Labour’s campaign promises in the 2017 election, has not achieved its original aims. So far, only 600 homes have been built and another 1000 are under construction.

Labour went into the 2020 election still backing the “refocused” scheme but unsold houses can now be sold to progressive homeownership providers, community housing providers or Kainga Ora for public housing.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said the KiwiBuild unit had an appropriation of $13.7 million in the 2019/2020 year. In the 12 months, 688 KiwiBuild homes were built and the administrative costs attributed to them were $9.6 million.

The ministry said the development of those homes allowed another 819 open market homes to be developed.

The money spent had included working with developers on marketing strategies, assessing buyers, risk and compliance, policy functions, contract management and overhead allocations.

The ballot opened for nine three-bedroom terraced homes in Roskill South on October 20.

John Tookey, professor of construction at AUT, said the original settings and intention of the scheme had been naïve. Developers had not flocked to be part of the scheme in the way the Government had hoped.

Too much time had been spent working through individual developments where houses were built to different specifications, he said.

“You end up with a suboptimal production schedule because you can’t set up a production line. You have to deal with everything as an individual project.”

The only way to achieve the outcomes necessary was to get ahead of the market with the development of large tranches of social housing, to maximise economies of scale, he said. The Government would have been able to get better prices if it had handled the developments itself, he said.

If more social housing was built, people could move out of the private rental market and take some of the pressure off.

Economist Shamubeel Equab agreed change was needed. “They really should revamp it next term to spend the total funds to deliver community housing and kickstart build-to-rent.”

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said, if the Government had been successful in bringing properties to market and helping some people into homeownership that could be seen as not being a bad move, even if the scheme had not delivered the thousands of homes promised.

“[But] the per-house cost of the programme’s implementation … is essentially being wasted. And as I’ve previously argued, even at its best, the policy was more treating the symptoms than the causes of the housing crisis, so it’s little surprise that housing has continued to become less affordable.

“At the same time, you’ve got the number of applicants on the Housing Register increasing by 3651 in the first six months of this year alone – that increase is more than the entire number of people who were on the Register in March 2016. The government needs to taking a two-pronged approach to this problem. Firstly, building a lot more state houses.

“At the rate it’s increasing, their commitment to build an additional 8000 houses over four-to-five years will barely cover the growth in the waiting list this year, let alone the pick-up we’ve seen since 2015 or any further increases in future years.

Secondly, they need to address the root causes of the housing shortage, which in my view remains tied up in the availability and cost of land for development, zoning restrictions around construction or intensification, and funding problems for infrastructure, particularly bulk infrastructure, which doesn’t generally get covered by development levies.

“While their urban development policy has started to make noises around some of these issues, things seem to be happening at a glacial pace, and progress needs to be a lot faster. They’re also now talking about scrapping the RMA, but I’ll believe that when I see it.”