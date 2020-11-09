Ticket Rocket owes millions but receivers have questions about company's books

Ticket Rocket’s financial woes are becoming clearer as it is revealed associated companies owe more than $8m.

A ticketing company that collapsed owing money to Super Rugby franchises is in a massive financial hole, owing nearly $5 million to the bank and more than $2m to promoters.

But receivers in control of Ticket Rocket have questions over the business’ true financial state.

Ticket Rocket and associated companies were placed in receivership in August.

The move came on the back of an ever-increasing number of stories about how the ticket agent was failing to pay refunds for events cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The news became much worse after the Palmerston North City Council managed to get $676,000 of Ticket Rocket’s money frozen in June – a move the company tried to get suppressed.

The Hurricanes and Crusaders Super Rugby franchises had one of the Ticket Rocket companies, Fortress Information Systems Ltd, placed in liquidation in October over unpaid bills totalling $341,000.

Receivers BDO have been trying to sell Ticket Rocket’s assets since.

BDO’s first set of reports on the Ticket Rocket companies, released in November, placed the blame at the feet of the coronavirus lockdown, which resulted in more than 150 events Ticket Rocket provided ticket services for being cancelled.

The reports show a range of inter-company loans and financial headaches for receivers.

Annual financial statements for 2018 and 2019 had not been signed off by an accountant, while the 2020 statements and tax returns had not been completed.

According to the receivers’ reports, the companies collectively owe at least $8.4m.

The biggest bill was $4.95m owed to Bank of New Zealand in loans and overdrafts.

Receivers believed a “significant number of refunds” for coronavirus-affected events were paid via the overdraft, BDO said in its reports.

Some promoters, however, were still waiting to be paid, making up $2.29m of the $2.8m owed to unsecured creditors.

People still awaiting refunds would also likely be unsecured creditors, with receivers still figuring out how big that pool could be.

However, that situation could change depending on how the money was held.

If the ticket proceeds were held in trust – something promoters have told Stuff is the norm and was at the root of the city council’s legal action – then the claims would be secured, BDO said.

Being secured significantly increases the likelihood of being paid out.

However, the current claims from ticket buyers and promoters easily outstripped the funds the companies held at the time the receivership.

It was too early to say if any unsecured creditors would be paid, as investigations into how much was owed continued in the face of “inaccurate and incomplete pre-receivership books and records”, BDO said.

Receivers previously told Stuff ticket revenue collected after they were appointed would be safe.

To add another issue to the pile, some Ticket Rocket-linked companies are being investigated by the Ministry of Social Development over subsidies.

Data sourced from the Work and Income website showed $159,904 has been paid out to Ticket Rocket-linked companies in wage subsidies.

BDO omitted some financial information from the reports, including the value of property and intangible assets the companies owned.

Releasing that information would make it hard to get the best possible price for Ticket Rocket, BDO said.

Repeated efforts by Stuff to contact Ticket Rocket owner and director Matthew Davey​ have been unsuccessful.

BDO was also having trouble, saying in its reports that Davey, despite co-operating at the start of the receivership, was not responding to requests for information.

“[That] has been disruptive to the receivership process.”