Sharemarket vaccine optimism gains evaporate on NZX

Early optimism that a Covid vaccine was on the way tempered as the day progressed and early gains melted away for investors on the New Zealand sharemarket.

Optimistic early gains on the New Zealand sharemarket sparked by hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine fell away for the NZX 50 Index to close up just 0.4 per cent for the day.

The market experienced a “Biden bounce” on Monday, closing at a level that eclipsed October’s previous peak.

The trend continued on Tuesday, on the back of reports of a 90 per cent effective Covid-19 vaccine from global medicine giant Pfizer, and the NZX50 was at one stage up 2 per cent compared to its close on Monday.

But the market lost ground as investors learnt more about the Pfizer vaccine, and investors sold out of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which makes ventilators and products for hospitals.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ended the day down 12.23 per cent, said Jeremy Sullivan, investment adviser, from Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Travelling in the other direction was a resurgent Fletcher Building, up a massive 15.33 per cent, and companies whose business was devastated by the global Covid pandemic, including Auckland Airport, up 6.89 per cent, and Tourism Holdings, up 11.56 per cent.

Sullivan said the market touched an all-time high in the morning on the back of very strong markets in the US, which had been buoyed by Pfizer’s optimistic announcement of the efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine it was working on.

“Ever since the open, we have just been drifting back,” Sullivan said. “We’ve given up a lot during the day.”

During the day investors learnt more about Pfizer's potential vaccine, which took the edge of their optimism.

“It’s too early to be 100 per cent sure on this vaccine, and people have tempered their expectations,” Sullivan said.

A vaccine trial in China was halted after 60,000 people had been inoculated with it, he said.

“They’ve had to halt their trials because of an adverse reaction to it,’ Sullivan said.

Earlier in the day, Craigs Investment Partners' Mark Lister said investors were taking an optimistic view of those companies that had suffered the most and backing those that would recover as the world returned to normality over the coming years.

“For most of this year people have being selling higher-risk stocks and flocking to more reassuring parts of the market. Today it’s been the opposite. They’ve been going back to stocks that have done it reasonably tough.”

Lister said it seemed likely that trend would continue, because the vaccine claims looked to be legitimate and potentially a “genuine gamechanger”.

Sam Trethewey, portfolio manager at Milford Asset Management agreed. “Two risks that have been overhanging the market have cleared with the US election, some certainty there, and the vaccine overnight.”