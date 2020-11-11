Reserve Bank moves to reintroduce house loan deposit rules

The central bank has responded to a chorus of calls to reintroduce loan-to-value restrictions (LVRs) to hose down a raging housing market, but has only brought them forward by two months to March.

The Reserve Bank announced at 9am on Wednesday it would consult next month on reintroducing LVRs for risky lenders from March 1, rather than the May 1 deadline it set itself when it suspended them because of the Covid-19 shock.

Since then, lending to rental property investors and owner occupiers has surged, driving a near 5 per cent rise in house prices since the Covid-19 lockdowns and surprising many economists, who had expected prices to fall 10 per cent to 20 per cent this year.

The March timeline gives rental property investors time for a summer of frantic house-buying and outbidding of first-home buyers without the equity stocks of existing homeowners.

Mortgage brokers and real estate agencies should probably cancel their summer holidays now. They will be frantic dealing with the rush to get in before the shutters come down.

House sales boomed to over $3.5 billion in September, including nearly $2.5b of fresh loans and about $1b of equity stored up by owner-occupiers and rental property investors.

Calls have grown in recent days for the reintroduction of the LVR controls as the housing market has heated up, in particular on rental property investors, who have doubled their high-LVR lending this year.

The Reserve Bank was not expected to comment or take action until its Financial Stability Report on November 25, but clearly wanted to get these questions out of the way before its Wednesday Monetary Policy Statement news conference.

However, the bank did not specify whether the LVR controls would be reintroduced only for rental property investors. Some are concerned first-home buyers, who have also been increasing their borrowing and debt-to-income ratios since May would be restricted again as well.

To placate the banks, which will have to cool their lending, the Reserve Bank has delayed its plans to force them increase their capital levels (and reduce profitability) for another year until July 2022. However, it has kept its dividend ban for the banks in place until next March at the earliest.

It announced the first delay and dividend ban in March when Covid-19 hit to ensure banks kept strong capital levels. It will release more details on November 17.

It is estimated it will increase bank capital in the New Zealand units of the big four Australian-owned banks (ASB, BNZ, Westpac, ANZ) by up to $6b this year, which is helping our current account deficit, but is not popular with Australian shareholders.

The Reserve Bank has also warned the big Australian insurers, IAG and Suncorp, against paying dividends. Governor Adrian Orr should not expect too many Christmas cards from Australian bank and insurance shareholders this year.

The central bank also regulates insurers and told them to “only make dividend payments if it is prudent for that insurer to do so, having regard to their own stress testing and the elevated risks in the current environment”.

That will surprise and disappoint the likes of Australian-owned IAG (State, AMI, NZI, Lumley) and Suncorp (Vero, AA Insurance and Asteron Life), which regularly receive hefty dividends from their New Zealand units, especially in the past three years after big increases in premiums.