'Too early to say' whether penalties coming for Hello Fresh

The Hello Fresh meal with fish containing potentially high levels of histamine.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it is still too early to say whether Hello Fresh will face any penalty over a food poisoning incident this week.

Customers sought hospital attention after consuming a meal kit containing fish that the delivery company said could have contained elevated histamine levels.

In a text message and email to customers, Hello Fresh said the affected batch was delivered this week for the “coconut fish and makrut lime sauce with jasmine rice and crispy shallots” recipe.

“As a precautionary measure, we would advise you not to consume the product ... and will be providing a refund of the cost of the ingredient,” the message said.

High levels of histamine in seafood can cause a scombroid poisoning, where a cluster of symptoms such as itching, rash, nausea and vomiting are caused by bacteria on fish which may not have been chilled properly.

But the message arrived on Monday and for some customers, for whom deliveries arrived over the weekend, that was too late.

A spokeswoman for Hello Fresh said it was working with its supplier to work out what had happened. It would give customers a $20 refund.

Jessica Wilson, head of research at Consumer NZ, said a refund was the minimum the company should do.

“We think it could also consider doing something more for customers in recognition of the sub-par food they were delivered.”

At MPI, New Zealand Food Safety’s national manager for food compliance, Melinda Sando, said it was too early to know what caused the problem or how the problem arose.

“Our focus at the moment is to work with the company to understand how this issue occurred so we can prevent it from recurring. It is too early to say if the company will face any penalties.”

Professor Michael Baker, at the University of Otago’s department of public health, said elevated histamine was an uncommon cause of food poisoning.

“It should not happen if fish is fresh and stored properly.”