Negative interest rate might not be needed after all, some economists say

It is less certain that the official cash rate will drop below zero next year, commentators say – but it may still be necessary as New Zealand works through the effects of the pandemic.

The Reserve Bank has put the official cash rate on hold at 0.25 per cent at least until March.

It had been expected that it would drop from that point to further stimulate the economy and banks had been told to ensure their systems could cope by the end of this year.

But a run of better-than-expected data and the strength in house prices have led some to question whether that will still be necessary.

Real Estate Institute data last week showed nationwide house price inflation running at nearly 20 per cent, year-on-year.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said his team had revised their view and now expected the central bank to leave the rate on hold at 0.25 per cent for the foreseeable future.

He said there were question marks over how much stimulus would be needed. The Reserve Bank’s Funding For Lending Programme (FLP), designed to enable banks to lend at lower interest rates, also had relatively few restrictions and was of a reasonably large size, which would provide some momentum, he said.

Households had already responded strongly to where interest rates had fallen so far, Tuffley said, and the effect would be even more marked if rates were to drop further.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said there was a feeling the central bank would “catch its breath” before moving the cash rate.

“The bank will want to see how the FLP is taken up and how that translates through to interest rates first. This pause, coupled with the bank’s more upbeat expectations for the economy, do seem to push out the decision on a negative official cash rate as soon as the bank could implement it,” Olsen said.

“From the bank’s point of view I don’t think they would let the housing market stop them considering or implementing a negative official cash rate if they felt conditions warranted further support.

“It was clear from last week’s announcement and press conference that the bank is sensitive to the housing issue but not to the degree that it would influence their decision-making.

“Indeed, the bank last week highlighted that in fact higher asset prices, such as rising house prices and stocks, would be beneficial to the economic recovery as the wealth effect boosts spending. I would be seriously concerned if New Zealand’s path out of a pandemic-induced economic downturn was to inject adrenaline into the housing market.”

Olsen said that if further job losses happened next year, as Infometrics expects, or if inflation remained low, the Reserve Bank could be expected to ease monetary policy further. A negative cash rate was the most likely tool.

“However, given the more upbeat economic data at present, and with the want to assess the latest tool to be deployed, the bank has bought itself some breathing room before we might see a negative official cash rate implemented. A negative cash rate is not off the table but it is certainly not looking as certain as was expected a few months back.”

But Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said he still expected to see the official cash rate turn negative before too long.

The Reserve Bank would run out of bonds to buy before the need to stimulate the economy disappeared, he said.

Stephens said the central bank would probably slow the rate of bond purchases as drops in the official cash rate and the FLP took effect.

He said it was “backwards” to say that because things were going well, the bank would not cut any more.

“One part of the economy has been stimulated because the Reserve Bank has cut. We are completely missing the tourism sector, that is a hole that needs to be made up for somewhere else. We should not be surprised there is activity in the housing market and other non-tourism parts of the economy. There is still a way to go to fill the absence of tourists.”