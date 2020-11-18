Sky City boss's resignation 'could be utu' for job losses, union says

A look back at the days-long SkyCity convention centre fire in October 2019, and how it looks now.

Graeme Stephens’ departure from the top job at Sky City could be “utu” for having overseen the redundancies of so many staff earlier in the year, Unite Union national secretary Gerard Hehir says.

Chief executive Stephens, chief financial officer Rob Hamilton and chief marketing officer Liz McNally all announced their resignations on Monday. The news was a surprise even to analysts who had been watching the company closely.

Chief operating officer Michael Ahearne stepped into Stephens’ role immediately.

While little has been revealed about what prompted the senior trio to quit, Hehir said some workers had not been impressed with senior leadership.

Sky City’s casino and hotel businesses’ income dropped significantly during lockdowns earlier in the year and the business responded by making about 200 senior managers and 900 workers redundant, Hehir said.

“It could be a bit of an utu for someone who has slashed so many jobs,” he said.

"They fired people very, very quickly...There's a feeling the cuts went too hard and too deep and the wrong people were taken out.”

Stephens failed to show leadership during both the Covid-19 crisis and the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire in late 2019, Heir said.

He said during the fire there was a general lack of health and safety monitoring within SkyCity and staff were told to continue working despite serious concerns about inhaling potentially toxic fumes.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Graeme Stephens has left his role at Sky City.

After the fire, 50 workers called in sick with symptoms linked to smoke inhalation from the convention centre fire, he said.

Before Stephens was appointed chief executive the union had an “excellent relationship" with the company, Hehir said.

The wage gap between Stephens multimillion dollar salary and what workers were being paid became an area of concern. Last year, his salary neared $4 million.

Staff took strike action on two occasions in 2019 for better work conditions. "The workforce is feeling a bit wounded,” Hehir said.

He said Ahearne was a more compassionate leader and welcomed his appointment to the chief executive role.

“He seems to have a good touch."

Forsyth Barr analysts agreed Ahearne’s appointment was a good one. “He has substantial gaming expertise, a track record of execution at Sky City, both pre and during Covid-19 is known to the market. Any material change in trajectory seems unlikely, at least in the near-term.”

A four-month trading update, to October, put New Zealand revenue at 88 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Sky City has been approached for comment.