Christmas stink which made people sick ends in $180,000 fine for offal processing plant Tūākau Proteins Limited

A Waikato meat processing plant has been fined for creating an odour described as 'death mixed with a septic tank' by neighbouring residents.

Claims of sabotage were not enough to prevent Tūākau Proteins Limited (TPL) being fined $180,000 for polluting the Waikato River and discharging the offensive odours during the 2019 Christmas period.

Following a prosecution by the Waikato District Council, the company pleaded guilty to three representative charges of contravening the provisions of the Resource Management Act.

In the sentence handed down in the Auckland District Court, Judge Melanie Harland described the companies actions as “reckless offending [which] had a significant and profound effect on the community nearby, in some cases causing people to be physically sick”.

Thirteen witness statements described in vivid detail the effect the round the clock stench had on neighbours within 2km.

READ MORE:

* 'Constant and offensive': Odour from small-town waste oil processing plant causing ire

* Councillor calls for fresh approach to odour issues in Timaru

* Foul odour as work continues on pipe 'fixed' deep beneath Wellington

* Plan fails to banish rancid stench plaguing Christchurch suburb

John Boynton/Stuff Tuakau Proteins Limited was sentenced for discharging unlawful contaminants into the Waikato River.

They described the smell as inescapable with windows and doors having to remain closed to prevent the smell of “stale water, rotten carcasses, a baby's soiled nappy or raw sewage” soaking into the walls and carpets.

Speaking to Stuff, complainant Kerry Mosheim said the stench was particularly awful on Christmas and New Year's Day.

“It was unbearable... just absolutely disgusting.”

Heather McGuire, of Enviroment Action Tūakau, said after years of stink and empty promises of improvement by TPL, the community simply wanted the plant gone.

James Baker/Stuff Complainants Kerry and Keith Moshiem said the stench was particularly putrid on Christmas Day, 2019.

The Lapwood Road plant was constructed in 1972 and sits 3km from the Tūākau township on the bank of the Waikato River, rendering offal and blood from abattoirs to export as a meal product.

According to court documents the company's four directors, Andrew Lowe, Phillip Hocquard, Glenn Smith and Stephen Dahlenburg have a history of related infringements.

In 2008 and 2010, while the plant was trading as Waikato By-Products Ltd, then-director Lowe was convicted of discharging objectionable odour.

Hawkes Bay Proteins Ltd while under the directorship of Lowe, Hocquard and Smith received four infringements for objectionable odour and currently face charges in the Napier District Court. Kakariki Proteins Limited under Dahlenburg has received five infringement notices for similar offences.

The WRC prosecutor Nathan Speir said there have been 447 complaints of odour connected to TPL recorded since 2014, resulting in 22 infringement notices, reflecting a “lengthy and consistent history of non-compliance” and a chronic under-investment in the plant's odour management systems.

Bill Kearns/Stuff Tuakau Protein Limited director Andrew Lowe, pictured in 2006.

However, while stench stretched back years. The charges heard by the court relate to an increase in both frequency and intensity of complaints in the six months between December 2019 and April 2020, when a power outage two days before Christmas caused the aerators in one of the plant’s three wastewater filtration ponds to stop working.

A WRC investigation found that with no aeration, within 24 hours the pond’s bacteria died, resulting in a sulphurous discharge described by neighbours as “strong rotten eggs” and “death mixed with a septic tank”.

Speir told the court the cause of the summer stench was traced to an agreement, signed in November 2019, to take on an additional two hundred tonnes of offal per day, which resulted in a net profit of $558,935 from October 2019 to March 2020, compared to a net loss of $639,954 in the same time last year.

In an interview with the WRC the plant's temporary production manager at the time revealed he had concerns the ponds would not be able to handle the added strain, and a report by Dr Matthew Savage of Apex Engineering stated the wastewater pond was processing 20 per cent more than it's designed capacity.

Google Maps/Stuff Satellite image of Tuakau Proteins Limited on the banks of the Waikato River.

It was also discovered that even while the ponds were operational, during the November to December period, the runoff into the Waikato River had unlawfully high levels of nitrogen, ammonia and organic matter.

But according to defence counsel Brandon Watts, the extra waste dumped into the pond was not a result of negligence or malicious intent on the part of TPL.

He submitted an investigation conducted by Pattle Delamore which concluded a dissatisfied driver had dumped his load of blood soaked offal without the company's knowledge, and unfortunately, the security cameras at the plant weren't positioned to record the mystery offender.

An affidavit from director and plant manager Steven Dahlenburg stated that the company had made efforts to reduce the total volume of received offal to manageable levels by refusing product from other customers.

Supplied Tuakau Proteins Limited were fined $180,000 for three representative charges of contravening the provisions of the Resource Management Act.

Watts said that although TPL acknowledged improvements were still needed, the plant was currently undergoing $1,274,850 worth of infrastructure upgrades.

And although there were 130 complaints from December to April, he said 118 of these came from the same six “overly sensitive” neighbours.

As reparation company donated $30,000 to Waikato Rivercare.

While Judge Melanie Harland concluded that she could not link the cause of the Christmas stench directly to the November contract, she was satisfied TPL had demonstrated a “reckless disregard” and “moderately high” culpability.