Expo 2020: Over-budget NZ pavilion 'key part of reconnection with world'

Despite being almost finished, New Zealand’s offering may not look like anything more than a giant chest freezer for now.

New Zealand’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will cost $8 million more than originally planned, after the event was postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, organisers say the investment, which was originally $53m and is now $61m, is necessary to help pull the New Zealand economy out of its post-pandemic slump.

The Expo 2020 site, which has retained its initial name despite now taking place in 2021, is taking shape in the middle of the desert on the outskirts of Dubai.

Once a desolate stretch of sand, the plot is now an entirely new suburb for the largest city in the United Arab Emirates – with some of its cornerstone structures and several country pavilions nearing completion. Ours is one of them.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern announces Parris Goebel will represent NZ at the Dubai World Expo



Located in the sustainability district of the Expo site, the New Zealand pavilion is now almost 95 per cent complete, the structure standing tall between the Spanish and Dutch pavilions, and opposite the colossal, disc-shaped Sustainability Pavilion – which features “energy trees” that rotate with the sun to capture solar energy.

Despite being almost finished, New Zealand’s offering may not look like anything more than a giant chest freezer for now, but “that’s the point” says New Zealand’s Expo 2020 commissioner-general Clayton Kimpton, during a tour of the site in Dubai.

Construction will soon stop and start up again from April next year, when the facade will be attached and the final fit-out will take place. The building was only designed to last until the end of the six-month event and will be dismantled at its conclusion – so the later it is completed the more it avoids of the sweltering Dubai summer.

The expo will now run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, with 192 countries taking part and an expected 25 million visitors.

Nick Grobler/Stuff The pavilion will cost millions more than initially planned.

While the New Zealand team were one of the first to vote in favour of the event’s postponement, costs involved with the delay, such as pushing out construction and extra salaries, meant they were granted $8 million more from the Government’s $50 billion Covid-19 recovery fund.

“My task has been to reduce the cost as much as possible,” Kimpton says.

“We’ve had to work everything hard, we had to work all the numbers again. In my team, everyone who was able to be was reassigned to another government department. Others have taken leave without pay, some have said they’ll work part-time.”

Kimpton says the team will come back together full-time from February 2021.

The Government’s original budget was already a considerable investment on the four-year project, considering the United States’s pavilion’s price tag is about $85m, and Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is spending about $77m.

Kimpton says it reflects how important the UAE is as a key trade partner for New Zealand.

Trade between the two increased by 16 per cent in the last year, second only to trade growth with Saudi Arabia.

New Zealand was one of the first countries to start work on its pavilion in May 2019. From the outset, it aimed to educate people about what the country has to offer, beyond its beautiful landscapes.

Kimpton, speaking at the time, said that research conducted in Europe and the US showed “people were not sure if we have electricity in all of our villages” or if people spoke English.

The pavilion’s theme is kaitiakitanga, the care and connection between land and people, and was inspired by waka taonga, receptacles made by Maori to safeguard items of value.

It will be made of recyclable Kaynemaile architectural mesh and will move as though it has a pulse.It will also feature tributes to the Whanganui River, the first river in the world to be granted personhood. New Zealand Trade and Enterprise have since been working with the Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust.

Nick Grobler/Stuff Organisers say the event will be an important part of New Zealand’s post-Covid recovery.

Digital screens throughout the pavilion will screen imagery of NZ and its industries. But on a Sunday afternoon in late November during Stuff’s tour, it was more about Christmas jingles from Mariah Carey and Wham!, as the construction team erected a Christmas tree in the corner of the pavilion’s restaurant.

The newly decorated restaurant is the first for a New Zealand pavilion at a world expo since 1972 and will be catered by Emirates Flight Catering.

Kimpton wouldn’t be drawn on any Kiwi culinary stars attached to the project. He also would not comment on big name performers, stating only that “notable New Zealand creatives are doing installations”.

Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel is the creative director for New Zealand's Expo 2020 entertainment and cultural programme. Auditions were due to take place for Goebel’s “Voice of Youth” show in New Zealand in April but were postponed and will now take place in mid-2021.

While there have been rumours that the Expo site will open early next year and host other events as a way to recoup costs, Kimpton says the New Zealand pavilion will not.

“From my perspective we’re just focused on making sure everything is ready to go on the 1st of October. We have no plans to run pre-Expo events here.”

Kimpton sees Expo as a crucial step in helping New Zealand’s post-pandemic recovery and says it’s a way to re-engage with the world as “we can’t be closed to business”.

“New Zealand has got a great Covid response on our home front, but we have to pay back all that money. We need our exporters out here doing their thing while we’re everyone is safe at home,” he says.

“It’s starting to shift our mindset away from looking after the sick to ensuring our economy doesn’t become sick, and this is part of that solution.”

He believes the event’s budget is justified. He made his feelings on this clear when work began in May 2019, saying: “You can't show up in a tin shed and serve a cold cup of Milo.”