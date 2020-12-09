Rich Lister property developer and arts patron Adrian Burr dies

Auckland property developer and arts patron Adrian Burr died on Wednesday, aged 77, due to illness.

A former director of 1980s property developer Chase Corp, Burr’s business interests spanned Auckland CBD, Viaduct Harbour, Newmarket, car parking buildings and central North Island forestry.

The NBR Rich List has previously estimated his wealth at $500 million.

Burr was a prominent supporter of the arts. He was a founding donor of the School for Performing and Creative Arts in Auckland, and along with his late partner, interior designer Peter Tatham, supported the Auckland Sculpture Trust.

The pair also owned the 1998 Melbourne Cup winner Jezabeel.

“Adrian was much loved and will be dearly missed by the many people in whose lives he has made a difference,” said Mark Taylor, a close friend and business associate. “Known for his kindness and passion for philanthropy and arts, Adrian lived and breathed the joy of giving, enabling others to grow and share their talents.

“An intensely private person, over many years Adrian quietly supported many and diverse charities, visual and performing arts, theatre, mental health, sports and environmental causes dear to his big heart.

“Adrian made a difference to many people, and small reminders of his big legacy are to be found all over New Zealand on the donor and patron boards of the many causes and projects he supported so joyfully.”