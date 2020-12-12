Working on an orchard - how hard could it be?

Marty Sharpe makes the fine art of thinning an apple tree look far easier than it really is.

So how hard is it really to pick fruit?

It’s a topical question, what with the horticultural sector crying out for workers in light of their regular labour force drying up.

Covid-19 has meant the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme has been slashed and backpackers are scarce.This has led the sector to implore Kiwis to have a crack at working in the fields.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Peter Cederman employs RSE workers at his Brooklyn orchard in the Tasman district and says his business couldn't survive without them.

In a quest to get an idea of just how hard this could be, I arranged to spend a sweltering Wednesday this past week on an orchard just outside Hastings.

READ MORE:

* Plea for Central Otago locals to work and provide beds to plug labour gap

* RSE workers providing a lifeline to New Zealand orchardists

* 'Perfect storm' brewing for Central Otago growers facing Covid-19 labour crisis



There’s a lot of debate right now about pay rates, profits, and the rights and wrongs of the RSE scheme. I’ll leave that to others. This isn’t a treatise on any of that.

The orchards are pretty much encouraging anyone to sign up and have a go.

As a paunchy, pasty-faced, soft-handed, partially fit 53-year-old with a low tolerance for tedium, I suspected the orchardists might not have thought things through. I doubt they envisioned an army of portly desk jockeys like me turning up.

But, after a brief safety induction, there I am standing before my first row of trees.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff The rows of apple trees stretch on forever.

These rows of orderly trees appear distinctly short when you pass them in a car at 100kmh. They don’t look that way when you’re among them. They seem to stretch beyond the horizon.

It’s 29 degrees Celsius and getting hotter, cicadas are winding up to top gear, and every piece of exposed skin lets me know I was wise to have applied sunscreen the same way ocean swimmers once applied goose fat.

Today I am “thinning”. That means I’m pulling some baby apples from the trees so those that remain on the tree grow bigger and better. If I see three apples growing beside each other, I’ll take two off.

The apples are Pacific Queens. It’s a sweet, red, early ripening variety that’s very popular in China, apparently. I picture the baby apples spending the next few months growing, then making their way over the Pacific before landing on a teacher’s desk in Guangzhou or Shenzhen.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Marty Sharpe (second from left), spent a day thinning apples on a Hawke's Bay orchard. He’s pictured with fellow workers Syris Moeroa, 19, from Hastings (left); Temepara Haimoana-Young, 20, from Feilding; and supervisor/trainer Warren Temperton, 60.

I’m one of 60 people working on this 80 hectare orchard, and one of 20 workers to have started this week.

Giving me my site induction is Warren Temperton. He's 60 and has worked around orchards since he was 17. He’s built like a lumberjack and laughs as much as he talks. Usually a packhouse manager for Freshco​, he's been seconded – due to his experience and disposition – to show newbies like me what to do.

There are a few hazards on an orchard, as you might imagine. Sunburn and dehydration are the biggies, followed by falls from ladders. The three-legged ladders are simple to use, but it's easy to get complacent.

Working in the rows beside me are 19-year-old Syris Moeroa, from Hastings, and 20-year-old Temepara Haimoana-Young, who moved to Hastings from Feilding with his partner.

We chat as we move down the rows, though they soon tire of my questions and return to giving each other a hard time. They giggle frequently. I’m sure some of it is directed at the red-faced old guy fumbling with his ladder.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff “Thinning” involves removing some apples from a tree so that those that remain grow bigger and better.

Another young chap spends the morning working with a hoodie over his head. He goes home before lunch. It turns out he got badly sunburned on his first day, two days earlier, and it was too painful to continue.

Syris and Temepara tell me it was over 30C on Monday, with no wind at all, and everyone got sunburned to some extent.

Now into their third day, these two seem to be doing well.

A common theme among everyone I talk to in the industry is there's really no way of knowing how someone will take to the work. Some walk off before morning smoko, never to return, and some you might have written-off turn into adept workers.

The other thing everyone says is: “The first week’s the hardest. After that, it gets easier.”

I’m only doing it for a day, so I’ve no idea about that.

As we make our way down the never-ending rows, Warren comes around now and then to give us tips. “When you pull the apple off, try to leave the stem on”, “don’t drop the apples through the tree because they’ll hit and damage other apples”, etcetera.

If I was going to spend more days on the orchard, I’d definitely bring something to listen to. Music or podcasts ... anything. The idea of spending five days thinning while listening to test cricket commentary is very appealing. I can see that as a very fulfilling way to spend one’s retirement.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Warren Temperton shows journalist Marty Sharpe which end of the ladder is the top.

At smoko I chat with Warren. There’s not much he hasn’t done around apples. He was a contractor with dozens of staff for many years. Fifteen years ago he worked with local fruit growers and Work and Income in a bid to get unemployed people into work on orchards.

He's seen it all. The booms and the busts.

“It's changed a lot, the industry,” Warren says. “Once it was all smaller orchards, about 5 hectares, run by family businesses. Now it's 70-plus hectares run by corporates. There's so many more trees. Once you’d have the same families coming back every season to pick. Now you have the RSE workers and backpackers.

“Everything's just bigger. I liked how it used to be, but you can see how it's happened; it's a success story, really.”

Thinning usually occurs from November to January. Picking, which is more physical work, starts at the beginning of February. By the end of April, the season's harvest is done.

We don’t see many other workers on the orchard. The few we see stop and have a chat. There are several RSE workers from Vanuatu who’ve been here since before Covid.

Their experience shows. I’m a drunk juggler in comparison.

It's not until you walk past row upon row of trees, then consider how long it takes to thin just one tree, that you realise the magnitude of work required in the coming months.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff During thinning, apples are left where they lie.

In all his years on orchards, Warren's never seen a season where fruit didn’t get picked.

“There were a few in the nineties when it didn’t get picked until really late [meaning it’s of lesser quality and earns less]. But this year ... I don’t know,” he says.

Lunch is held around a large table in a big shed. A few other workers join us. The consensus, again, is that it gets much easier after the first week. It's also noted that the key to earning more is focus. The younger workers, typically, spend more time yakking and dawdling, while the older ones are more like the RSE crew; they tend to just get on with it.

“Maturity makes a big difference, but mostly it's attitude,” Warren says. “If you’ve got a good attitude, you’ll be right. You don’t mind persevering with someone with a good attitude

“You do get a few turning up and it's just not what they thought. I think it’s important that the industry prepares people for what they should expect.”

After lunch Warren takes me to a “platform”. This is, strangely enough, a platform on wheels that is driven up and down the rows, stopping every few metres to allow the workers (up to four on this model) to thin the upper part of the trees.

We spend the afternoon on the platform picking the Breeze variety, another sweet, crisp red apple popular in China.

It's certainly easier work from the platform, though I keep leaning against the emergency stop button, which sets off an alarm and cuts the engine. It’s funny the first four times, but I think Warren and the others are happy when I get off the platform.

The best tip I get all day is: “Never look down the row you’re on.”

It seems impossibly distant.

The day’s end felt similarly distant. But it did arrive.

End result? I certainly knew I’d done some physical work. I can best describe it as the sort of feeling you might have after a day of moderate tramping or mountain biking: I was tired, but not uncomfortably so.

I asked Warren how he thought I’d done, out of 10.

He gave me a nine, but said I needed some “fine-tuning”.