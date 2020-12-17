Blenheim businesses filthy over gulls and their unwelcome calling cards

UFS pharmacy manager Christopher Furness wants the gulls nesting on the roof of Richmond House gone.

“This is like a rat or cockroach infestation, only they are flying!” said Forum building owner Toni Gillan.

The situation began deteriorating in Blenheim's CBD after a colony of seagulls started nesting on the roof of Richmond House, where UFS pharmacy is.

Pharmacy manager Christopher Furness first noticed the noise.

“Particularly when you are upstairs, you can hear the birds scratching on the roof. The other problem is obviously the droppings all over the sides of the building, the windows, the car park... Some workers don't park their car here any more because of the birds,” Furness said.

Bird excrement is the biggest issue for Dolce Restaurant & Bar owner Owen Rarity. His restaurant is opposite the UFS pharmacy, at the top of the forum building.

“It's never been so bad. Gulls drop everywhere – on the windows, on the footpath, on the cars, on people, on my guests.

“They forage for food scraps off the tables, they sit on the rooftop waiting, they are everywhere,” Rarity said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Native red-billed gulls started nesting on Richmond House's roof in Blenheim's CBD.

“Those birds should be out at sea. We need to look at the rubbish bins in the street, make sure that they are not over-full, that the birds can't get in, we need to cut out the food source and not make the area hospitable for them.”

Two weeks ago, Richmond House's owners and tenants decided to tackle the problem and clean up the roof, but they had to stop when they realised that those red-billed gulls are endangered birds.

The native birds are protected by the Wildlife Act, and once they have built a nest they cannot be disturbed without a wildlife exemption permit.

“We felt trapped because we have got an issue that is affecting everybody, but we are not allowed to do anything” Furness said.

Council organised a meeting this week between owners, tenants and Department of Conservation (DOC) to come up with a plan.

Building owner Toni Gillan left the meeting optimistic.

"Marlborough District Council has reacted swiftly and positively, they really want to solve the problem. Department of Conservation will also be heavily involved. They are empathetic and I find the process robust, I am grateful," Gillan said.

The cost of the cleanup will fall on the property owner, but they will receive some guidances from DOC and council about how to do it without putting the birds at risk. A joint agreed plan is expected in the next few days.

Supplied Dolce Restaurant & Bar is one business which has been hit by the gulls.

Marlborough District Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said that property owners need to find solutions to discourage birds from nesting on their roof.

“On council’s building, we have a system using monofilament, which is like a fishing line across the roof,” Wheeler said.

The council will take responsibility for waterways and storm water problems. They will also offer advice to building owners about how to deal with birds and discourage them from nesting on flat roof buildings in the future.

Businesses will also be encouraged to use commercial wheelie bins instead of rubbish bags.