Call for eateries be funded for deep cleans, PR advice should alert levels rise

The Restaurant Association's annual report shows eateries were struck hard by Covid-19 but are slowly recovering.

Hospitality businesses that encounter a Covid-19 case should be given a grant for deep cleaning and to hire a PR specialist to battle brand damage, the Restaurant Association has told Treasury.

The association’s taskforce made future alert level proposals to Treasury in the event the country has to go back into lockdown. New Zealand is at alert level 1 with no community cases since late September.

This week the government announced a new support scheme for businesses affected by a move up alert levels, which the association said took into account some of its suggestions.

Supplied/Stuff A deep clean at Little Penang, on Wellington's The Terrace, after two confirmed Covid cases visited.

The hospitality industry is one of the sectors hit hardest by lockdowns, with Stuff last week revealing bars and restaurants suffered a 40 per cent reduction in revenue, about $1.2billion, during the lockdown quarter.

READ MORE:

* South Auckland business association hoping for an end to lockdown

* Coronavirus: 50 eateries closed, 1000 out of work already, Restaurant Association says

* Cafes and bars faring better at level 1, but people are spending less



Among other proposals made to Treasury in the event of another level 4 lockdown was enabling eateries to open.

It suggested a per sqm grant for rent, paid directly to landlords, a hardship grant or compensation for businesses unable to open at level 4, and the ability for some restaurants to open with safety measures including full PPE, physical distancing, staff operating in teams no bigger than 10, mandatory staff Covid testing, online ordering only, and contactless delivery – no pick ups.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois says when businesses are visited by a Covid case, “it is very public” and “they do not have the expertise to deal with the level of media interest. We think financial support and acknowledgement of the extra skills required to manage these circumstances was important.”

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association chief Marisa Bidois is calling for hospitality venues visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases to get more specialised Government support.

Wellington restaurateur Tee Phee backed the association's call.

She said taking away the stress of having to sort out deep cleaning and ensure it was done correctly would allow owners to focus on what they did best: running their restaurants.

“We need to take care of our staff, we need to take care of our customers.”

Phee's Little Penang restaurant on The Terrace had to undergo deep cleaning after two diners tested positive for Covid-19 in November.

Google maps Little Penang on The Terrace, where two people who later tested postive for Covid-19 dined.

She said the ministry provided little information about the process. Phee organised for the restaurant to be thoroughly cleaned, including with disinfectant fogging, on her own accord.

Her “really, really generous" landlord, Kiwi Properties paid the bill.

“After the deep clean we must be the cleanest restaurant in Wellington," she said.

Supplied Tee Phee, owner of Little Penang, says the Government should standardise and fund deep cleaning processes for hospitality businesses visited by people with Covid-19.

Although many loyal customers came in to support the restaurant straight after the deep cleaning finished, the restaurant's revenue was still down by 56 per cent the next week, Phee said.

She worried about how “mom and pop" operators with less experience in the industry would cope with a similar situation and believed that if the Government was to standardise and pay for deep cleaning for hospitality businesses visited by people with the virus, it would give both customers and owners peace of mind.

Supplied Little Penang on Wellington's The Terrace was sanitised "top to bottom” after two diners tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced that if the country moved to alert level 2 or above for a week or more, businesses that saw a drop in revenue of at least 30 per cent over two weeks would be eligible for a “Resurgence Support Payment” of $1500 plus $400 per employee for up to 50 full time staff (totalling up to $21,500)

“This will particularly help sectors like hospitality and events, who face particular disruptions as alert levels change,” he said.