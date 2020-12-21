Safety Warehouse fined $30k for sending unsolicited texts during second Covid-19 lockdown

The company behind a failed $100,000 fake cash stunt in Auckland has been fined $30,000 for sending unsolicited commercial text messages during the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) fined Greenback Ecommerce Ltd, which trades as The Safety Warehouse, after it was found to have breached the Unsolicited Electronic Messages Act 2007.

The DIA started investigating after it received complaints from the public about receiving text messages that took advantage of the second Covid-19 outbreak to sell face masks, and failed to provide an unsubscribe facility.

More than 4800 unsolicited commercial messages were sent on August 12 to 4700 mobile numbers, with more than 80 people receiving multiple texts, the DIA found.

This is not the first time the DIA has taken action against the company.

RNZ The fake money drop is now in the hands of the Commerce Commission.

Earlier this year, the firm was given a formal warning for sending similar messages.

The Safety Warehouse then further breached the act in August and was issued a $300 civil infringement notice.

DIA spokeswoman Lisa Wilkin-Krug said she hoped the enforcement outcome encouraged businesses to ensure their electronic marketing complied with the rules.

“It is vital to obtain the recipient’s consent prior to sending a commercial electronic message and to provide a functional unsubscribe facility within the message. Failure to do so can result in enforcement action by DIA," Wilkin-Krug said.

This isn't the first time Andrew Thorn, 28, who is behind Safety Warehouse, has been in hot water, with the Commerce Commission now investigating the “cash drop”.

Thorn has since argued in defence of his business and the stunt, and said he stood by the “marketing and what was issued at the event”.

He claimed the fake notes were added to the cash drop “after risk assessments were done to help mitigate offensive behaviour between patrons”.