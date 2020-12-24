Worker exploitation: Auckland bottle store ordered to pay $46,000

An Auckland liquor store has been ordered to pay $46,000 for exploiting a migrant worker, who worked 12 hours a day, six days a week and was not fully paid.

The Employment Relations Authority ordered Super Liquor Papatoetoe to pay $18,000 in penalties and more than $28,000 in arrears to the former worker.

The breaches include more than $25,000 in unpaid wages and more than $3000 in unpaid holidays and leave entitlement.

Stuff The migrant worker was owed $25,000 in unpaid wages. (File photo)

Labour Inspectorate sector lead Loua Ward said the company, Basra and Khella, and its sole director Ravinda Basra also failed to keep accurate records.

“It’s also another example of a bottle store taking non-compliant advantage of a migrant worker, which is simply illegal.”

Mike Petrucci The unnamed migrant worker would sometimes work shifts of up to 12 hours to keep the liquor store running. (File photo)

The authority heard the worker was commuting six days a week from their home on the North Shore to South Auckland for work, where shifts would regularly go for 12 hours and were often not paid in full.

Ward said the inspectorate was working with bottle store franchisors to stamp out exploitation in this industry.

“Since these breaches occurred in 2017 and 2018, Super Liquor have taken significant steps to improve their compliance with employment minimum standards. We expect other franchises and brands to follow Super Liquor’s lead, and do more to stop exploitation before it happens in their stores,” she said.

“Any type of bad branding to a franchise’s name can negatively affect franchisees under the same brand which, like the vast majority of businesses in New Zealand, are above board and rightfully adhere to minimum employment standards with their workers.”