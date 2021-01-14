Motel cancellation leaves speedway fans in the lurch

Harringtons Motor Lodge on Fitzherbert Ave, Palmerston North, left speedway fans annoyed by cancelling their booking over Waitangi weekend, only to reverse that position on Wednesday.

Speedway fans whose regular motel bookings for the popular annual Superstock Teams’ Champs were cancelled at the last minute have been left scrambling to find alternative accommodation.

Some are looking at pitching tents over Waitangi weekend, while others have been forced to take rooms well out of Palmerston North. And, a late about-face by the motel was greeted with scepticism.

At the end of last year’s Teams’ Champs the fans made bookings for February 6 and 7 at Harringtons​ Motor Lodge on Fitzherbert Ave. But they were emailed on Tuesday by the motel, under new ownership, saying their rooms weren’t available while they undergo renovations.

This left the fans fuming and caused an anxious rush to find places to stay for the champs weekend, when thousands of speedway enthusiasts flock to the region from around New Zealand. The Robertson Holden Speedway is again expected to be heaving at capacity, of between 15,000 and 16,000.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Superstock Teams’ Champs always draws a full house at the Robertson Holden Speedway and attracts thousands of people to Palmerston North.

Bob and Ann Bell​, from Napier, had stayed at Harringtons for seven years. Every year they’d book for the next champs as they left. They had confirmed in November with the previous owner, so were aghast to be told they’d have to stay elsewhere. They’d pay as they left, so weren’t out of pocket, but were unhappy at the short notice.

Bob Bell tried calling the motel, but was told the owner wasn’t around to discuss the matter. Ann Bell’s email reply to the motel received no response, so she spent a frantic five hours finding alternative accommodation, eventually booking a place in Levin.

After enquiries by Stuff on Wednesday, the motel emailed back the Bells saying the initial message was sent in error and their rooms would be available after all.

Supplied Bob Bell, at a previous Teams’ Champs, was not impressed at Harringtons’ last-minute cancellation and about-face.

Bob Bell said he and his wife would stick with their Levin booking. “We don’t think it’s right to cancel that one and stay at Harringtons.”

They’ve already booked a different Palmerston North motel for 2022.

The Bells had enjoyed staying at Harringtons, becoming friendly with other regular Teams’ Champs fans and enjoying discussing the action over drinks.

“I can’t believe the attitude of the motel. It has just left us totally in the lurch,” Bob Bell said.

“It’s just not the way Palmerston North should treat visitors, especially on a weekend like that... It’s the biggest speedway event in New Zealand. There's a hell of a lot of people who just love it.”

Supplied Ann Bell spent five hours searching for alternative accommodation for her and her husband.

Nelson couple Kris and Aaron Carpenter​ were also told their booking was cancelled. They were part of a party of 10, staying in several rooms, all of whom had booked flights from the South Island.

The Carpenters can stay with their daughter in Palmerston North, but their friends will be bringing tents to the city if they can’t find somewhere to stay.

By Wednesday evening, Kris Carpenter hadn't heard from Harringtons since the cancellation email, but said she wouldn’t stay at the motel anyway.

In an email, Harringtons told Stuff the new owners, who took over in December, were not clear about previous bookings and didn’t realise there was a big event on that weekend.

They had planned to upgrade guest rooms from February 4-7, but had changed that so guests for the weekend could check in from February 6.